Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Cardinals Win on 10th Inning Albert Pujols Walk-Off Sac Fly (Video)

Albert Pujols added another storybook moment to his career on Tuesday night as he hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to lift the Cardinals to a 3–2 victory over the Padres.

A sac fly was all the 42-year-old St. Louis slugger needed to drive in Tommy Edman, after Edman stole third base earlier in the at-bat. Pujols then drilled a pitch up in the zone into deep left field, which was enough to bring his teammate home. 

After the ball sprung off his bat, Pujols took a few steps down the first-base line before pointing to the Cardinals dugout and smiling. His teammates then streamed out of dugout to celebrate, swarming him on the field.

The walk-off was Pujols’ 15th as a Cardinal, moving him above Ken Boyer and into second place in franchise history.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I take my approach out there and really trust my work and trust what I practice day in and day out,” Pujols said, per John Denton of MLB.com. “Obviously, having [Edman] on third now, I just want to stay away from the ground-ball double play, which I hold that record. I just got a good pitch to hit and I put it up in the air, and it was deep enough for him to score from third base.”

Now in his 22nd—and final—MLB season, Pujols seems to be embracing every aspect of the game. He’s already stolen a base and made his pitching debut this year, in addition to hitting four more home runs, bringing his career total to 683 homers.

Although the sun may be setting on his Hall of Fame career, Pujols is showing that he plans to get everything he can out his final season before hanging up his jersey for good.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

The Seattle Sounders won the 2022 Concacaf Champions League
Soccer

Concacaf Reveals Qualifying Criteria for Expanded Champions League

The tournament will grow to 27 teams starting in 2024, with different paths to qualification opening up as a result.

By Brian Straus
Justin Lewis celebrates during a Marquette game
Play
College Basketball

Breaking Down Key NBA Draft Deadline Decisions

The race is on to Wednesday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline. Who’s staying and who’s going?

By Kevin Sweeney
Caden Jones
Play
College Football

Jones, Samuel and Paris Among Top Sleeper Recruits in Louisiana

Looking back at top performers from the ‘Battle of the South’ camp in New Orleans

By John Garcia Jr.
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon on sidelines
Play
WNBA

The Aces Look Damn Near Unstoppable Under Becky Hammon

At 9–1, the first-year coach has set the record for the best 10-game start to a WNBA coaching career. And she’s just getting started in Las Vegas.

By Ben Pickman
AP22147147181033
Play
Betting

Warriors Face Celtics in Return to NBA Finals

Plus Lightning-Rangers Game 1, Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson’s fantasy football beef and more.

By Kyle Wood
Dustin Johnson crouches to read a putt at the Masters
Play
Golf

SI:AM | Dustin Johnson Goes Rogue

He was the biggest surprise on the list of names released for LIV Golf’s inaugural event.

By Dan Gartland
AC Milan is being sold to RedBird Capital
Soccer

RedBird Capital to Buy Serie A Champion AC Milan for $1.3B

The Rossoneri are set to change hands again, this time coming off its first Italian title in over a decade.

By Associated Press
Gareth Bale is leaving Real Madrid
Soccer

Bale Bids Farewell to Real Madrid in Twitter Post

Gareth Bale won five Champions League titles at Real Madrid, scoring in two finals during his complicated time at the club.

By Associated Press