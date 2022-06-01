Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Photo Of A’s Crowd Goes Viral After Announced Crowd Of 5,189

After trading away many key players from last year’s team, the Athletics have struggled to attract fans to their games all season. In April, Oakland set a record-low in home attendance at RingCentral Coliseum in back-to-back games, drawing 2,703 fans in the second of those two games.

On Wednesday, the Athletics claim that over 5,000 people were on hand to see them take on the Astros. However, a picture of the stadium half an hour before the game began made many question whether that was true.

What makes this picture more striking is the Astros pitcher was Justin Verlander, who entered the game with a 2.03 ERA in nine games. It might be the only time Verlander pitches in Oakland this year, depending on how Houston’s rotation lines up in future series.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Oakland entered Wednesday’s game 20-32, which is worst in the AL West and one of the five worst records in all of baseball. They are on pace for their first season with a record under .500 since 2017.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas’s Jalen Wilson shoots
Play
College Basketball

Breaking Down Key NBA Draft Deadline Decisions

The race is on to Wednesday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline. Who’s staying and who’s going?

By Kevin Sweeney
Lando Norris, Monaco 2022
Formula1

Norris Details Battle With Tonsillitis At F1 Spanish, Monaco GPs

The young McLaren driver detailed major symptoms that plagued him ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, including barely being able to drink due to throat pain.

By Madeline Coleman
Dustin Johnson
Golf

Johnson Loses Major Sponsorship Due To LIV Golf Decision

The two-time major champion made a decision that was “too compelling to pass up.”

By Wilton Jackson
Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (9) on the sidelines.
NFL

Bills LB Andre Smith Suspended Six Games for PEDs, per Report

Smith will not be allowed to play until Buffalo faces the Packers in Week 8.

By Madison Williams
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on before game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.
Play
NBA

Kerr Calls to ‘Pressure’ Decision Makers in Wake of Uvalde Shooting

The Warriors coach: “Murdering children in their classrooms has become a political issue. What are we doing?”

By Madeline Coleman
Alabama coach Nick Saban smiles during an interview with ESPN before the 2022 CFP college football national championship game.
Extra Mustard

Young Fan Offered Nick Saban $5,000 to Return to LSU

The high-school student lied to security to get access and came face-to-face with Saban to make the offer.

By Joseph Salvador
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA

Nets Defer 76ers First-Round Pick to 2023 NBA Draft, per Report

Philadelphia officially owns pick No. 23 in the 2022 NBA draft.

By Daniel Chavkin
Andy Murray of Great Britain
Play
Tennis

Andy Murray Recalls Childhood School Shooting in Wake of Uvalde

The 35-year-old tennis player was present at the 1996 Dunblane school shooting in Scotland that left 16 children and a teacher dead.

By Madison Williams