Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Maddon Suggests Shohei Ohtani Tipped Pitches in Brutal Outing vs. Yankees

When Shohei Ohtani steps to the mound or takes the plate on the diamond, there is an expectation of greatness associated with his two-way brilliance.

However, when the Angels star faced the Yankees on Thursday afternoon, his time on the mound was cut short in the Angels’ 6–1 loss to New York. Ohtani surrendered four earned runs on eight hits in three innings. He also all allowed three solo home runs to Matt Carpenter, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge.

While Ohtani did not have his best outing against the AL East leaders, Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters after the game that he felt Ohtani was tipping his pitches and that the Yankees picked up on “everything” Ohtani did with a “natural means” of doing so.

“They were on everything, fastball, slider, split,” Maddon said per SNY. “They’re really good at reading pitchers. … It’s very unusual. I’m not accusing anybody of anything, except that they’re good at it. if you’re able to acquire things through natural means, I’m all into it. I think it’s great.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

When Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Madden’s comments on his players deciphering Ohtani’s pitches, he agreed with Maddon. “I think we are too,” Boone said. “We’re going to hopefully continue to be good at it too.”

In Thursday’s loss to the Yankees, Ohtani made only his second career start against New York. His first against the Yankees came on June 30, 2021, when he allowed seven earned runs on two hits, walked four and struck out one. 

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes. 

Breaking
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels
New York Yankees
New York Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0)
Extra Mustard

Jayson Tatum’s Wild Pregame Outfit Is Turning Heads

The blazer worn by the forward includes various patterns and colors in different patches.

By Madison Williams
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott
Play
Fantasy

32 Fantastic Fantasy Football Facts

One historical note per team that could inform your decisions going forward.

By Michael Fabiano
Adam Silver and Brittney Griner
WNBA

Adam Silver Discusses NBA’s Role in Securing Griner’s Release

The NBA commissioner said that the league is “working in lockstep with the U.S. government and outside experts.”

By Wilton Jackson
NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals
NBA

Adam Silver Addresses NBA Expansion Rumors

The league is not currently having discussions about expanding the league, although likely will at some point.

By Madison Williams
SEC logo at the SEC Championship.
College Football

TV Revenue, CFP Expansion Keeps SEC Deadlocked on Scheduling Model

With one day left in its spring meetings, the conference still hasn’t reached a conclusion on how many league games its teams will play.

By Ross Dellenger
Former Cowboys head coach and former New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett
NFL

Report: Jason Garrett Could Replace Drew Brees at NBC

The network has yet to confirm whether or not the former Saints quarterback will return as an analyst next season.

By Madison Williams
Nov 23, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the arena and the Canadian flag during the playing of the national anthem of Canada before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers at the American Airlines Center.
NHL

Kennedy Calls for Hockey Canada to Release Alleged Sexual Assault Report

The NHL is investigating the facts about a now-resolved lawsuit filed against Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League.

By Madeline Coleman
Nike co-founder Phil Knight
NBA

Report: Nike Founder, Dodgers Owner Make Bid to Buy Trail Blazers

The Portland team has been under ownership from Paul Allen and his trust since 1988.

By Madison Williams