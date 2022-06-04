Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Verducci: The Biggest Contributor to the Yankees Success this Season Is Their Starting Rotation
Verducci: The Biggest Contributor to the Yankees Success this Season Is Their Starting Rotation

Nestor Cortes Says Jim Kaat Apologized for His Comment but ‘He Didn’t Need to’

Yankees pitcher Nester Cortes Jr. said Friday that Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat apologized for referring to Cortes as “Nestor the Molestor” during the Twins-Tigers game on Thursday.

However, the pitcher wrote in a statement on social media saying that Kaat “didn’t need to.”

“Jim Kaat has spent an entire lifetime in this game we love,” Cortes said. “He reached out to me and apologized for his remark last night, but he didn’t need to. We all make mistakes and feel 100% there was no malice intended. I plan on lifting him up with this tweet and I hope others do too. No sweat here Jim!”

During Bally Sports North’s broadcast of Thursday’s game, Twins pitcher Chris Archer had struck out Tigers star Miguel Cabrera. That is when the longtime broadcaster made his comment about Cortes being one of his favorite pitchers.

“Nestor the Molester,’ Nestor Cortes,” Kaat said. “Angles and different speeds. He’s a pitcher.” Cortes pitched seven shutout innings in the Yankees’ 6–1 victory against the Angels that same day.

Last October, Kaat also made an insensitive comment about White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada during Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

When Moncada stepped to the plate in the first inning of the game against the Astros, Kaat and Buck Showalter discussed Moncada’s capability.

Showalter asked, “Can we have one of those” when he saw Moncada. Kaat, then said, “Get a 40-acre field full of them.”

The phrase upset some viewers, whom it reminded of the U.S. government’s promise to give freed slaves 40 acres of land after the Civil War. Kaat, however, went on to apologize for his comment toward Moncada in the fifth inning of that game.

“I want to add a little break here,” Kaat said. “In fact, I need to read this right now, because earlier in the game when Yoán Moncada was at the plate in an attempt to compliment the great player, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in a sensitive, hurtful remark. And I'm sorry.”

Before Kaat began days in the broadcast booth, the Hall of Fame pitcher spent 15 of his 25 MLB seasons pitching for the Twins. 

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott
Play
Fantasy

32 Fantastic Fantasy Football Facts

One historical note per team that could inform your decisions going forward.

By Michael Fabiano
New York Jets Breece Hall
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Ten sleepers poised to make a splash for fantasy managers in 2022.

By Michael Fabiano
Carlos Sainz, Monaco GP 2022
Formula1

Carlos Sainz Jr. Faces Pressure in Rise From ‘the Son of’ to F1 Star

The Ferrari driver comes from rally racing royalty, but there’s more than meets the eye.

By Madeline Coleman
Jun 3, 2022; Southern Pines, North Carolina, USA; Danielle Kang reacts after hitting a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open.
Golf

Danielle Kang Playing U.S. Women’s Open With Tumor on Spine

The 29-year-old revealed her recent diagnosis on Friday after finishing the first two rounds at three over par.

By Mike McDaniel
Eagles guard Brandon Brooks warming up before a game.
NFL

Brandon Brooks, Alex Mack Make NFL Retirements Official

Both were Pro Bowl caliber players in their careers.

By Daniel Chavkin
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks acting coach Darvin Ham watches during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. A person with knowledge of the decision says Ham has accepted an offer to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke with The Associated Press on Friday, May 27, on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)
NBA

NBA Has 15 Black Head Coaches for 1st Time After Lakers Hire Ham

Ham, who played eight seasons, is also the eighth former NBA player currently in a head coaching role.

By Jelani Scott
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media during a press conference.
Play
College Football

Sankey Shares Potential Timeline for Decision on SEC Schedule

The decision for the league's future scheduling format will likely be made later this summer or midway through the fall.

By Wilton Jackson
Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. talk on the Rams sidelines of the Super Bowl.
Play
NFL

Cooper Kupp Open to Rams Bringing Back Odell Beckham Jr.

The Super Bowl MVP had a lot of praise for his former teammate.

By Daniel Chavkin