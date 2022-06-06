Five members of the Rays opted not to wear a rainbow-colored logo on their uniforms Saturday as part of the team’s 16th annual Pride Night celebration, saying it was a “faith-based decision” for many of them. However, one fellow MLB player didn’t seem to buy the explanation given by those who abstained.

Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty caught wind of the situation brewing in Tampa to give his thoughts on Twitter about Rays pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson choosing not to wear the logo. Responding to a tweet about the players’ explanation, Flaherty seemingly called the justification for foregoing the logo an “absolute joke.”

Adam, who’s in his first season with the Rays, was chosen to speak on behalf of the group that decided not to wear the logos, and called the decision “faith-based.”

“A lot of it comes down to faith, to like a faith-based decision,” Adam said, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.. “So it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe—not that they look down on anybody or think differently—it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like [Jesus] encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different.

“…It’s not judgmental. It’s not looking down. It’s just what we believe the lifestyle he’s encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold. But again, we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.”

Veteran Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who did wear the rainbow logo, said creating an environment of inclusivity at the team’s ballpark was a priority for him.

“It’s one of those things, my parents taught me to love everyone as they are, go live your life, whatever your preferences are, go be you,” Kiermaier told Topkin. “I can’t speak for everyone who’s in here, obviously, but this is a family-friendly environment here at a big-league ball field … We just want everyone to feel welcomed and included and cheer us on. No matter what your views on anything are.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash addressed the situation after Sunday’s game, saying that he doesn’t think the different opinions will negatively impact the clubhouse. He said previously that the players have had “a lot of conversations” in recent weeks about the matter and have emphasized “valuing the different perspectives.”

