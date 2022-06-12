Dodgers, Giants Make MLB History With Pride Baseball Caps

The Giants and the Dodgers wore pride hats to support the LGBTQ+ community on Saturday, marking the first time in MLB history that both teams wore Pride hats in a single game.

Players and coaches from each side and even the umpires participated with Pride versions of their hats as well.

“We’re really looking forward to partnering with the Dodgers on this, and really coming together and emphasizing that it’s not enough to kind of reluctantly accept any community,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said before the game, via MLB.com. “It’s really important that everybody feels wanted and appreciated, and that is absolutely true for the LGBTQ+ community.”

This comes after a select number of Rays players decided not to participate in Tampa Bay’s Pride Night last week. However, Giants outfielder Austin Slater said he was happy to see his team show its support for the event.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction, acceptance of all people,” Slater said, via The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser. “It’s a reflection of where our society is going, and it’s a great thing.

“It’s good to see that MLB is stepping in and making this a day—minor-league baseball has been doing this and having a lot of success with it, and I think moving the needle.”

