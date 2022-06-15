Skip to main content
Astros Throw Two Immaculate Innings Against Same Rangers Hitters

The Astros made history during Wednesday’s game vs. the Rangers by having two pitchers complete two separate immaculate innings against the same three batters.

This is the first game in which two pitchers both logged an immaculate inning—when a pitcher registers three strikeouts on the minimum nine pitches in an inning—in the same game. Before Wednesday, there was 106 instances of immaculate innings, but those never occurred in the same game. The last time an Astros pitcher had an immaculate inning was Will Harris on Sept. 27, 2019.

Luis Garcia and Phil Maton were the two Houston pitchers who threw to Rangers hitters Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller in their respective innings. Garcia, Wednesday’s starting pitcher, completed his immaculate inning in the bottom of the second inning. Maton hurled his in his lone inning of work in the seventh.

Garcia finished the game with nine strikeouts, while Maton finished with the three strikeouts from the seventh inning.

Here’s a breakdown of the pitches Garcia threw in the second inning to Lowe, Duran and Miller.

Eight of Maton’s nine pitches were swinging strikes, while one pitch to Duran was a foul ball.

The Astros ended up beating their in-state and divisional rivals by a score of 9–2.

