Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider threw out the first pitch at the Giants vs. Dodgers game on Saturday. However, Fox Sports did not make it appear that Schneider was the one who took the mound ahead of the game.

When the network returned from a commercial break, instead of showing Schneider’s first pitch, it showed NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch throwing out the first pitch from the previous Thursday.

Fans were shocked and confused about why the network had this mixup, especially because Schneider was chosen to throw out the first pitch for the Giants’ Pride Day game since she is the first transgender contestant on Jeopardy! to participate in the Tournament of Champions.

Here’s a video of Schneider throwing out the first pitch on Saturday.

And, here’s the video that Fox Sports showed on its broadcast on Saturday.

Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper responded to the mixup on the broadcast during the Sunday’s game.

“Want to make a correction from what I watched yesterday on the Fox broadcast,” Kuip said. “The broadcast implied that Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch yesterday, which was not true. Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch on Thursday. It was Amy Schneider from Jeopardy! fame who threw out the first pitch on Pride Day yesterday. I just wanted to make sure she got her due.”

Schneider responded to the situation as well, not acting surprised about what happened.

Fox has not commented on what happened during the broadcast.

