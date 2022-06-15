Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Roger Clemens’s Son, Kody, Makes MLB Pitching Debut

Kody Clemens, the son of former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens, made his major league debut as an outfielder for the Tigers earlier this year. However, on Wednesday, he took another step to follow in his father’s footsteps.

With Detroit down 11-0 to the White Sox and looking to save their pitchers, manager A.J. Hinch called on Clemens to pitch in the eighth inning.

On the Tigers’ broadcast, Dan Dickerson mentioned that Hinch said he missed an opportunity to have Clemens pitch in a blowout loss vs. the Yankees earlier this month, which would’ve really enhanced the “like father like son” idea.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In his pitching debut, Clemens allowed one run on three hits and a walk while throwing just 16 pitches, while also getting out of a bases loaded jam. However, none of his pitches topped 50 miles per hour, with 14 of the 16 pitches landing in the 40s. 

It was a respectable appearance for a rookie position player needing to eat an inning, but nothing compared to what his father accomplished.

Clemens wasn’t the only position player to pitch for the Tigers on Wednesday either. Catcher Tucker Barnhart also took a turn on the mound in the ninth inning with Detroit down 12. He, too, allowed one run on three hits.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers

YOU MAY LIKE

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks off the field after the Browns lost to the Raiders.
NFL

Report: Garrett Keeps Promise, Did Not Attend Tour of HOF

In 2017 he said he didn’t want to see the Hall of Fame until he was inducted.

By Joseph Salvador
New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77)
NFL

Mekhi Becton’s Press Conference T-Shirt Goes Viral

The offensive tackle said he is going to make the critics “eat their words” this upcoming season.

By Madison Williams
Tom Brady during a press conference.
Play
Extra Mustard

Brady Jokes Donald Makes Him Regret Retirement Decision

He said his workout videos on Instagram make him re-think things.

By Joseph Salvador
Three baseballs.
Play
More Sports

Youth Baseball Coach Broke 72-Year-Old Umpire’s Jaw in Dispute

The umpire’s jaw was fractured in two places.

By Zach Koons
MetLife Stadium is expected to be one of the 2026 World Cup host sites
Soccer

The Cities Most Likely to Host 2026 World Cup Games

FIFA will determine on Thursday which locations will become hosts for the 2026 World Cup across North America.

By Associated Press
Lil'Jordan Humphrey catches a pass and runs up the field for the New Orleans Saints.
NFL

Patriots Signing Former Saints Wide Receiver to Deal, per Report

New England is adding another receiver to its depth chart.

By Daniel Chavkin
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92)
NFL

Marcus Davenport Had Part of Finger Amputated This Offseason

The defensive end’s left pinky injury dates back to his college days,

By Madison Williams
tom-brady
Play
NFL

Brady Says He Expects ‘A Lot of Growing Pains’ As Broadcaster

The Bucs signal caller knows that his first day on set will not be his “finest moment.”

By Wilton Jackson