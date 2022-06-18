Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Francisco Lindor’s Wife Gifts Mets Star the Best Father’s Day Surprise

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor had some extra motivation when he took the field against the Marlins on Friday night, knowing that his mother was in the stands to see him play in New York City for the first time ever. 

Lindor’s mother, Maria, suffered a head injury in 2020 that has made flying difficult for her, so she had never gotten the chance to see her son play a home game with the Mets after he was traded to the NL East club in 2021. However, Lindor’s wife, Katia, surprised him on Friday night by bringing his mother to the stadium for the first time. 

According to Newsday’s Laura Albanese, other members of the shortstop’s family from Puerto Rico were also at Citi Field on Friday.

With his mom in the crowd, Lindor put on a show. In his first at-bat of the evening in the bottom of the first inning, he crushed a three-run home run and was overcome with emotion, screaming as he rounded the bases before pointing to his family as he crossed home plate.

He finished the game with four RBI and two runs scored, in addition to making a handful of stellar defensive plays. 

Watch the MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After the game, Lindor said that he was very surprised to have his mother on hand for the game. He called her presence at the ballpark a win for not only him, but his entire family.

“My mom is the world to me,” Lindor said, per SNY. “All of a sudden, she disappeared after 2020. It’s been a tough, long journey for her. She’s a true warrior. To see her here, I’m just happy she’s better, thank God.

“Just to see her here in New York, it’s a dream. It’s a victory for my whole entire family.”

Behind Lindor’s efforts in the field and at the plate, the Mets went on to win 10–4, improving to 43–23 on the season.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Mets coverage, go to Inside The Mets. 

Breaking
New York Mets
New York Mets

YOU MAY LIKE

d'lo-brown
Wrestling

D’Lo Brown Coaching Talent to Stardom in Impact’s ‘Slammiversary’

The former longtime pro wrestler is embracing his behind-the-scenes role for Impact Wrestling ahead of Sunday’s pay-per-view.

By Justin Barrasso
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (4) argues with umpire Dan Iassogna (58) during the tenth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park.
MLB

Nats Manager Tossed After Controversial Call Gives Phillies Winning Run

A questionable interference call in the 10th inning gave Philadelphia a much-needed insurance run in its 8–7 win.

By Mike McDaniel
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with head coach Steve Kerr after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kerr After Warriors Return Home: ‘I’m Not Going to Lie, I’m Hungover’

Golden State’s coach didn’t hide how he felt the morning after his team clinched their fourth championship with him at the helm.

By Mike McDaniel
Four Washington Commanders helmets on a football field.
NFL

Rep. Maloney Responds to Snyder Declining Hearing Invitation

The hearing surrounding the investigation into the Commanders’ workplace culture is expected to proceed on Wednesday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Barack Obama speaks at a press conference welcoming the 2016 Golden State Warriors to the White House.
Play
NBA

Curry Reveals He Got Call From Obama After NBA Championship

The former President and the Warriors point guard have had a good relationship over the years.

By Daniel Chavkin
Serena Williams
Play
Tennis

Williams Posts Video Showing She’s ‘Ready’ Ahead of Wimbledon

The 40-year-old tennis star is ready to make her return to competition after missing a year due to a leg injury.

By Mike McDaniel
Apr 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Wrestling

Vince McMahon Appears on WWE’s ‘SmackDown’ Amid Scandal

The 76-year-old stepped down as CEO on Friday after a report emerged detailing alleged misconduct with former employees.

By Jelani Scott
Kyler Murray attends a Phoenix Suns playoff game.
Extra Mustard

Murray Gave Oklahoma Advice Ahead of CWS Game vs. Texas A&M

The Sooners alum was on hand to watch the team open the College World Series.

By Daniel Chavkin