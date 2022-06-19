Padres star Manny Machado appeared to suffer a gruesome left ankle injury while running to first base in the first inning of a game against the Rockies on Sunday.

In his first at-bat, Machado hit a weak ground ball back in the direction of Colorado pitcher Antonio Senzatela. He hustled down the line and as he stretched his left leg toward first base, his foot appeared to slip off the bag. His leg buckled and he fell to the ground a few feet beyond the base.

Machado was out on the play, with the throw from Senzatela beating him by a narrow margin.

Team trainers came out to attend to Machado while he was on the ground. He attempted to get up shortly after the play but appeared unable to put any weight on his injured left leg.

Machado was eventually helped up and limped off the field with a trainer on each side of him into the clubhouse. He was replaced in the lineup and at third base by Sergio Alcántara.

Machado and the Padres received some welcome news shortly after he left the game. The Padres announced that the 29-year-old had been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and that his X-rays were negative.

San Diego will be able to take a deep breath after the scary moment, especially since Machado has been a key contributor this season with the absence of star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The five-time All-Star entered Sunday’s game batting .329 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI in 2022.

