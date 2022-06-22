Cubs Outfielder Is Now Going by the Name Jackson Frazier

Cubs outfielder Jackson Frazier has decided to make a major life change. According to Alex Cohen, the Director of Broadcasting for the Iowa Cubs, Frazier now prefers to go by Jackson, rather than his former name, Clint.

Cohen reports that Frazier said Cubs teammates, along with family and friends, have been referring to him as Jackson Frazier recently.

Frazier is in his first season with the Cubs after spending the previous five with the Yankees. He signed a one-year deal with Chicago in the offseason, but struggled in the major leagues with no home runs and a .653 OPS in 19 games. The Cubs DFA’d Frazier earlier this month, but he cleared waivers and accepted his assignment to Triple A with the team.

The former Yankees outfielder expressed optimism upon joining the Cubs this offseason, noting he expected more playing time in Chicago.

“Me being happy I’m on the Cubs has nothing to do with Yankees fans,” Frazier said. “It has to do with the fact that I’m happy to be able to play somewhere I’ll get a better chance at playing.”

