Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Yankees Go 16 Consecutive Innings Without a Hit Against Astros

Yankees Go 16 Consecutive Innings Without a Hit Against Astros

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees boast a fearsome lineup with the likes of players such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo.

But even New York isn’t immune to the fickle nature of baseball, evidenced by their epic stretch of offensive futility this weekend against Astros pitching. In fact, the Yankees were mired in the longest hitless streak in at least 70 years until the seventh inning on Sunday, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Yankees ultimately went 16 consecutive innings without a base hit, beginning with the ninth inning of a 3–1 loss to Houston on Friday. Then came Saturday's no-hitter by a trio of Houston pitchers, who guided the Astros to a 3–0 victory. Finally, the Yankees went hitless for six-plus innings against Houston starter José Urquidy on Sunday.

Watch MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Stanton ended the hitless stretch with a solo home run to center field off Urquidy with one out in the seventh inning, cutting Houston’s lead to 3–1. The homer ended an 0-for-52 skid by the Yankees, although they drew nine walks and reached base once on an error during that stretch.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 16 consecutive hitless innings matches the longest such skids in MLB since the expansion era began in 1961, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Astros endured such a streak against the Dodgers in 1981, and the Twins and Rangers each did so against the Athletics in 1973.

Despite their recent offensive woes, the Yankees rallied to beat the Astros, 6-3 in 10 innings, and New York remains in first place atop the AL East at 53–20.

That said, it’s probably safe to say the Yankees are happy to bid adieu to the Astros. New York will play host to the A's in a three-game series beginning Monday. Then the Yankees visit Houston for a single game on Thursday due to a scheduling quirk created in the wake of the offseason lockout.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes 

Breaking
FuboTV
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Houston Astros
Houston Astros

YOU MAY LIKE

In Gee Chun smiles after putting on the fifth green during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Golf

In Gee Chun Outlasts Lexi Thompson to Win Women’s PGA

After nearly slipping up Sunday, the 27-year-old South Korean held on to claim her third major championship.

By Zach Koons
Hines Ward on the sidelines of an NFL game.
NFL

Mike Tomlin: Hines Ward’s HOF Case Damaged by Super Bowl XLV Loss

The Steelers coach believes the loss to the Packers cost some players more than a title.

By Daniel Chavkin
Celtics teammates Kendrick Perkins (34), Rajon Rondo (9), Ray Allen (20), Von Wafer (12) and Paul Pierce (34) huddle on the court during a game.
Extra Mustard

Kendrick Perkins Says Rondo, Allen Settled Beef Via Boxing Match

Unfortunately, the bout didn’t prevent Allen from leaving Boston in 2012.

By Zach Koons
Cristian Javier pitches during the Astros’ 2022 no-hitter at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Three Astros Pitchers Combine for No-Hitter Against Yankees

Three Houston pitchers blanked New York, led by Cristian Javier’s 13 strikeouts.

By Dan Lyons
bradley beal
NBA

Beal Expected to Opt Out, Sign $248 Million Deal With Wizards, per Report

The three-time All-Star has spent his entire career with Washington but was limited to just 40 games last season.

By Nick Selbe
andrew dutkanych
MLB

Potential First-Rounder Forgoing MLB Draft to Attend Vanderbilt

One of the top draft-eligible pitching prospects is now off the board.

By Nick Selbe
LeBron James celebrates a basket.
NBA

LeBron’s ‘Triple Logoman’ Card Sold for $2.4 Million at Auction

The Lakers superstar’s unique collectible fetched a hefty sum on Saturday after weeks of bidding.

By Associated Press
Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; ESPN analyst Alex Smith prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Alex Smith Reveals Daughter Underwent Surgery for Rare Brain Tumor

The 2020 Comeback Player of the Year provided an update on his six-year-old daughter.

By Jelani Scott