As the Phillies prepare to be without Bryce Harper for the foreseeable future, the timeline for his eventual return received a slight bit of clarity on Tuesday.

Harper will soon undergo surgery to repair his broken left thumb, and the belief is that he will be able to play again this season, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. The reigning National League MVP could return as early as mid-August.

Harper was hit by a pitch on the hand on Saturday against the Padres, immediately leaving the game. The 29-year-old was enjoying a strong start to the season, batting .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs in 68 games.

A torn UCL in his right arm had limited him to designated hitter duties since mid-April. He received a PRP injection in May, and prior to his thumb injury said he had planned to remain a DH for the rest of the season.

“Things happen for a reason,” Harper said Saturday after the thumb injury. “Everybody says that. This reason sucks right now, but at the same time, it is what it is. I’ve got to be positive. I’ve got to be positive for the guys in here. I know they’ll pick up the slack. I’m just really bummed for the organization, the guys, the city of Philadelphia, the fans. I love running out there and playing every day. Definitely bummed.”

The Phillies entered Tuesday at 39-35 and eight games behind the Mets in the NL East.

