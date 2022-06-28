Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Bryce Harper Hoping for August Return After Thumb Surgery, per Report
Bryce Harper Hoping for August Return After Thumb Surgery, per Report

Bryce Harper Hoping for August Return After Thumb Surgery, per Report

As the Phillies prepare to be without Bryce Harper for the foreseeable future, the timeline for his eventual return received a slight bit of clarity on Tuesday.

Harper will soon undergo surgery to repair his broken left thumb, and the belief is that he will be able to play again this season, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. The reigning National League MVP could return as early as mid-August.

Harper was hit by a pitch on the hand on Saturday against the Padres, immediately leaving the game. The 29-year-old was enjoying a strong start to the season, batting .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs in 68 games.

A torn UCL in his right arm had limited him to designated hitter duties since mid-April. He received a PRP injection in May, and prior to his thumb injury said he had planned to remain a DH for the rest of the season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Things happen for a reason,” Harper said Saturday after the thumb injury. “Everybody says that. This reason sucks right now, but at the same time, it is what it is. I’ve got to be positive. I’ve got to be positive for the guys in here. I know they’ll pick up the slack. I’m just really bummed for the organization, the guys, the city of Philadelphia, the fans. I love running out there and playing every day. Definitely bummed.”

The Phillies entered Tuesday at 39-35 and eight games behind the Mets in the NL East.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
NFL

Kayvon Thibodeaux Has Bold Sack Goal for Rookie Year

The defensive end said he doesn’t want to think “too big,” but is looking to be as productive as possible on the field for New York.

By Daniela Perez
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks in a press conference after the loss against North Carolina in the Final Four.
College Basketball

Coach K Reflects on Last Game Against UNC in Final Four

The retired coach is still an ambassador for Duke even after retiring from coaching.

By Joseph Salvador
Zack Steffen playing for Man City in the FA Cup.
Soccer

Report: USMNT’s Steffen Set for Middlesbrough Loan

The Manchester City backup is reportedly closing in on a move to the English second division in a World Cup year.

By Andrew Gastelum
Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield speaks to the crowd at Owen Field on April 23 in Norman, Oklahoma.
Play
NFL

Baker Mayfield Addresses Prospect of Returning to Browns

Cleveland could lose Deshaun Watson to a season-long suspension.

By Joseph Salvador
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) gets pressure from Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis.
Play
NBA

2022 NBA Free Agency: Seven Burning Questions

Where is Deandre Ayton going? How aggressive will the Blazers be? And what about the Hawks?

By Michael Pina
ed orgeron
Play
College Football

Ed Orgeron Discusses CFB’s New NIL, Transfer Landscape

Coach O: “The game is changing. And if you want to have success, you better change.”

By Nick Selbe
Avalanche left wing and captain Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates his team’s victory in the Stanley Cup final by lifting the Stanley Cup over his head.
Play
Extra Mustard

Landeskog’s Daughter Drinks From Stanley Cup After Avalanche Win

Hopefully the family brought out some apple juice.

By Zach Koons
A detailed view of the ACC logo on the down marker used during the game between William & Mary Tribe and the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium.
College Football

ACC to Change Football Scheduling Model Beginning in 2023

The conference announced a big change that will allow for each team to face every program in the league twice in the four-year cycle.

By Daniela Perez