MLB

Astros Slugger Yordan Álvarez Carted Off After Collision With Jeremy Peña

Yordan Álvarez had to be carted off the field during Wednesday's game vs. the Mets after a collision in the eighth inning with shortstop Jeremy Peña. Peña was going back, and Álvarez coming in, for a shallow fly ball in left field, and when Peña caught the ball the two collided and fell to the ground.

It appears that Peña’s forearm hit Álvarez in the face immediately after catching the ball and suffered a potential head injury in the process. Peña also had to leave the game after his head jammed into Álvarez’s torso.

Álvarez, who is normally Houston’s designated hitter, is in the middle of an incredible season for Houston. So far this year he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 56 runs, both top five in the league. He also led all players in slugging percentage and OPS entering Wednesday’s slate of games.

Peña, meanwhile, is probably the frontrunner for rookie of the year in the American League. He has nine home runs and a .794 OPS while replacing Carlos Correa at the position this year.

