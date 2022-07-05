Skip to main content
Twins Turn First 8-5 Triple Play in MLB History

Monday was anything but a routine day in the ballpark for the Twins, thanks to a one-of-a-kind triple play never before seen in MLB history.

With runners on first and second base in the bottom of the seventh inning against the White Sox, outfielder Byron Buxton recorded the first out on a A.J. Pollock fly ball with an impressive catch at the wall. The Minnesota standout quickly threw the ball to third baseman Gio Urshela, who tagged Yoan Moncada out as he retreated to second before stepping on the bag to retire Adam Engel; Moncada and Engel started the play on first and second, respectively, and found themselves in a precarious position after misjudging Pollock’s fly ball.

Once the chaos finally settled, the wild, inning-ending sequence was officially recognized as the first 8-5 triple play recorded in the league’s 146-year history, according to MLB.com

As the stunned Guaranteed Rate Field crowd looked on, cameras caught a similar reaction on the face of White Sox manager Tony La Russa, who couldn’t believe what he just witnessed.

After allowing one run earlier in the inning, the Twins somehow managed to stay alive after turning one of the most improbable triple plays of all-time—and it ended up biting the White Sox in the long run.

With the score tied 2–2 heading into extra innings, Minnesota recorded four runs to Chicago’s one to come away with a 6–3 victory on the road.

