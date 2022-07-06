Skip to main content
Mark Appel Reflects on MLB Debut in Twitter Thread

Mark Appel was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 MLB draft and after struggles in the minors, being traded and then shortly retiring—he finally made his MLB debut on June 29, appearing for the Phillies. The 30-year-old rookie took to Twitter on Wednesday to reflect on his first day in the majors.

“When I stood on that mound in Citizens Bank Park last Wednesday, I looked around the stadium taking in this one in a lifetime moment,” Appel said. “And that’s all it was…just a moment.

“There were thousands before it that led me here and there will be thousands after it, leading me to only God knows where,” he continued. “But there’s something special about each moment. Something unique. Something to be learned. Something to feel.”

In his debut, Appel pitched for one inning against the Braves where he struck out one batter and allowed one hit in the 4–1 loss. In his three appearances to date, he has walked two batters, struck out one and allowed one hit in his four innings on the mound.

From his Twitter thread, Appel sounds like he’s aware this moment could go away at any time. But he isn’t taking any of it for granted. 

“Whatever moment you are in, be present and stay focused, even if you struggle,” Appel said. “Do your best, even if you fail. Keep going, even if you have to start over.”

