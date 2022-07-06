Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Hal Steinbrenner: Aaron Judge Contract Situation Can’t Be Distraction

Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner addressed the media for the first time since spring training Wednesday, and his words evoked his late father.

Speaking in Pittsburgh, where the Yankees are playing a two-game series against the Pirates, Steinbrenner broached the topic of a new contract for slugging outfielder Aaron Judge. But Steinbrenner made it clear that he expects the entire organization’s focus to be on winning the World Series for the first time since 2009.

“In no way, shape or form can [Judge’s contract situation] be a distraction,” Steinbrenner said, per The Athletic. “The sole focus is winning a championship. That’s all anyone needs to worry about right now.”

The no-nonsense message was reminiscent of Hal’s father, George Steinbrenner, who was the club’s primary owner from 1973 until his death in 2010.

Nevertheless, observers will continue to speculate about the future of Judge, who is poised to become a free agent after this season. He turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension prior to Opening Day.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Steinbrenner did discuss Judge’s importance to the Yankees, but he stayed true to the club’s decision not to publicly talk about negotiations with the slugger.

“Aaron is a great Yankee, and he’s very valuable in this organization,” Steinbrenner said, per The Athletic. “He’s a great leader. Obviously, he’s performing extremely well this year. … Yes, [re-signing Judge is] going to be something we’re going to be looking at and talking about seriously.”

Judge, a three-time All-Star who leads the majors with 29 homers and 64 runs this season, avoided arbitration with the Yankees last month by agreeing on a one-year deal worth a reported $19 million. He is batting .281 with a .360 on-base percentage and .612 slugging percentage.

The Yankees boast the best record in the major leagues at 58-23 entering Wednesday’s games.

More MLB Coverage:

• Yankees Minor League Manager Outlines Goals for Her Career
• American League Pennant, Division Odds: Yankees, Astros on Collision Course
• Bryce Harper Addresses Timetable for Return From Broken Thumb

For more Yankees coverage, visit Inside the Pinstripes

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

Hawks point guard Trae Young with his hands on his hips during a game.
Extra Mustard

Trae Young Bashes Skip Bayless Over Take on Murray Trade

The Hawks point guard and the TV personality have a history of jawing at each other.

By Daniel Chavkin
Vanessa Nygaard and Skylar Diggins–Smith during a Mercury WNBA game.
WNBA

Report: Mercury Exploring Trade of Skylar Diggins-Smith

A tumultuous 2022 season continues in Phoenix.

By Dan Lyons
chet-holmgren
Extra Mustard

Chet Holmgren Already Has Multiple Nicknames

NBA fans have come up with some great monikers for Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren.

By Jimmy Traina
Nick Kyrgios hits a backhand shot in his Wimbledon quarterfinal match.
Tennis

Kyrgios Declines to Address Alleged Assault After Match

The Australian is reportedly due in court for allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend.

By Daniel Chavkin
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) exchange jerseys after a game on Dec. 15, 2019.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kyler Murray Reacts to Baker Mayfield Trade

Pending a physical, Mayfield is joining the Panthers and the Cardinals quarterback seemed thrilled for him.

By Joseph Salvador
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
Play
WNBA

President Biden Spoke to Brittney Griner’s Wife on Wednesday

Biden reassured Griner’s wife that he was doing everything he could to secure the WNBA star’s release.

By Wilton Jackson
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Taylor Fritz of the US in a men's singles quarterfinal match at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Finishes Fritz in Tiebreak After Heroic Five-Set Match

The 22-time Grand Slam champion held off the young American on Centre Court Tuesday.

By Madison Williams
Ball Sack Sports
Extra Mustard

The Sports Fake News Account That Went Viral, Then Went Away | SI Weekly

The mastermind behind "Ballsack Sports" talks to writer Ben Pickman on the SI Weekly podcast.

By John Gonzalez