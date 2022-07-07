Dusty Baker’s Son, Darren, Named to MLB Future’s Game Roster

When Dusty Baker heads to Los Angeles to manage the American League team in the All-Star Game, the weekend will be a family affair.

Baker’s son, Darren, was named to the Futures Game roster for the Nationals on Thursday. He’ll join former first-round pick Cade Cavalli as Washington’s two representatives.

The younger Baker, 23, was a 10th-round pick out of Cal in 2021. The second baseman currently plays for Washington’s High A team, where he’s batting .264/.328/.347 with one homer and 10 stolen bases in 55 games.

Baker had an accomplished college career, batting .303/.363/.339 with 58 stolen bases for his career. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a senior, and was twice named to the conference’s All-Defensive team.

Baker first gained national notoriety when, at three years old, he was the bat boy for Dusty Baker’s Giants in the 2002 World Series. During Game 5, the younger Baker ran onto the field during play to retrieve a bat, just as first baseman J.T. Snow was crossing home plate. Snow famously scooped up Baker and carried him to safety in one of the more memorable Fall Classic moments of this century.

The seven-inning Futures Game is set to be held on Saturday, July 16, at Dodger Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

