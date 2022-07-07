Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Red Sox’s Chris Sale Caught Trashing Dugout Runway After Rehab Start

Chris Sale’s rehab continued Wednesday night for the Worcester Woo Sox, and the lefty starter had an up-and-down outing. Sale allowed one run on three hits and five walks in his fourth rehab start, and that apparently wasn’t good enough for the seven-time All-Star.

After the game, Sale was caught on video trashing the Woo Sox locker room out of disappointment in his performance.

Despite the rocky outing, and his subsequent outburst, Sale said he should be able to fix his issues.

“I’m very ready. I know today was a little bit of a hiccup, but it’s nothing that can’t be ironed out,” Sale said, via MassLive’s Katie Morrison. “[It was] not good. Decent at times, just command was bad today. Direction was bad. Nothing’s easy in this game, but things that are easier to clean up mechanically.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Specifically, Sale said the walks were the issue on Wednesday, and he expects to fix the problem because he’s never had that issue before.

“I’m not very big on walking guys. That’s never really been my struggle. So if it is a struggle, I know that, hey, I just have to look at stuff, see where that is and clean it out,” Sale said. “That’s where my head’s at. This doesn’t really set me back other than not being able to get more reps. I wish I’d been able to go back out there and pitch for five, six, seven, eight, whatever it was.”

Sale suffered a stress fracture in his right rib cage during the lockout, which forced him to miss the beginning of the season. He then dealt with multiple setbacks that kept pushing his return date back.

After four rehab starts, Sale is on the verge of returning to the Red Sox rotation, potentially before the All-Star break. Boston certainly needs him for a run at the playoffs, and Sale seems to know that by his actions on Wednesday.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Portrait of brothers Trevon and Stefon Diggs
NFL

Trevon, Stefon Diggs Address Idea of Playing on Same Team Someday

The Cowboys cornerback and Bills wide receiver discussed potentially joining forces.

By Thomas Neumann
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner reacts after missing a game tying jumper against New York Liberty in the fourth quarter on July 5, 2019 in Phoenix.
WNBA

Report: Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty in Russian Court to Drug Charges

She could face up to 10 years in prison.

By Daniel Chavkin
Chet Holmgren
NBA

NBA Summer League Preview: Chet Holmgren, Paolo vs. Jabari and the Young Warriors

What to look forward to in Las Vegas.

By Michael Shapiro
Robin Herrington
Golf

Nike Executive Robin Herrington Melds Her Values With Her Career

The U.S. consumer experience marketing manager finds the intersection between passion and purpose to take to youth around the globe.

By Bryna Jean-Marie
Jul 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Play
Betting

National League Pennant, Division Future Odds: Braves, Mets Threatening Dodgers

The Dodgers are still the National League pennant favorites at SI Sportsbook but the NL East presents tough competition in the Mets and Braves. Plus, full division odds.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Amari Cooper catches a pass at Browns minicamp.
Play
Fantasy

The Replacements: Amari Cooper Needs to Be Hot in Cleveland

Rookie receiver David Bell could also see a sizable portion of Cleveland’s vacated targets.

By Kyle Wood
Seattle Mariners Paul Sewald
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

Stay up-to-date on all the reliever movement across every bullpen in Major League Baseball.

By Shawn Childs
Former Trail Blazers head coach Mike Schuler coaches from the sidelines.
NBA

Former NBA Coach of the Year Mike Schuler Dies at 81

The longtime assistant got head coaching opportunities with the Trail Blazers and Clippers.

By Daniel Chavkin