Astros Place Yordan Alvarez on Injured List With Hand Inflammation

The Astros announced they are putting Yordan Álvarez on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with right hand inflammation. The news comes after Álvarez had to leave the team and go back to Houston to see a team doctor while the Astros finish their series in Oakland.

Álvarez has been one of MLB’s best hitters this season, with 26 home runs and 60 RBIs in the first half. His 1.058 OPS and .653 slugging percentage lead all qualified hitters, while his .303 batting average is in the top 15.

The injury timeline effectively ends Álvarez’s first half, and puts potential participation in the All-Star Game in doubt. While Álvarez wasn’t voted a starter, he is likely to make the AL team as a reserve, but the injury may stop him from going to Los Angeles.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Álvarez has been dealing with the injury for a while and he hopes he will return to the lineup when Houston hosts the Yankees for a doubleheader to open the second half.

As a corresponding move, Houston recalled outfielder Jose Siri from AAA Sugar Land. Siri is batting .185 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 45 games this year.

