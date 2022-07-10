Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Says He Has ‘Standing Offer’ to Buy A’s

The Athletics are struggling on the field and at the box office.

Their 29–57 record entering Sunday’s games is the worst in MLB this season. So is their average home attendance of 8,559 fans per game.

The team is wrestling to build a new ballpark in Oakland and is flirting with Las Vegas in case that plan fizzles.

How might their fate be different if they had an owner such as Joe Lacob, who has enjoyed four championships in the past eight seasons as primary owner of the Warriors?

It’s a fair question to ponder, as a San Francisco Chronicle report brings to light the fact that he apparently was rebuffed from buying the A’s many years ago. Lacob apparently had a deal in place to buy the team from Stephen Schott for $180 million. Instead, the MLB commissioner at the time, Bud Selig, approved a sale to one of his college fraternity brothers, Lew Wolff, and John Fisher in 2005.

Lacob doesn’t mince words about how he thinks the ballpark situation would’ve played out under his control.

“I had the A’s done,” Lacob told the Chronicle. “It was just taken away from me. You know what, everyone’s confident in their own abilities, obviously. I think we would’ve had a stadium a long time ago if I had bought it. That’s just me.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Lacob also told the Chronicle that he remains interested in buying the A’s. In fact, he told the newspaper that a “standing offer” has existed for him to buy the team from the Fisher family, which purchased Wolff’s share of the club in 2016, for more than 10 years.

“I’ve had a standing offer to buy the A’s from John Fisher for I don’t even know how long. Over a decade,” Lacob told the Chronicle. “It’s up to him; it’s his business.”

Lacob also unsuccessfully tried to buy MLB’s Angels and Dodgers before acquiring the Warriors, according to the Chronicle. He told the newspaper that his status as a baseball outsider hurt his chances in those bids.

Lacob then bought a stake in the NBA’s Celtics and became acquainted with power players around the league. Those contacts helped him purchase the Warriors with Peter Guber for $450 million in 2010.

“When the Warriors came up in 2010, I had an advantage, ironically—maybe my only advantage—over [Oracle Corporation co-founder] Larry Ellison, which was I knew everybody in the league really well,” Lacob told the Chronicle. “It’s interesting. The reaction to what happened with the A’s kind of helped me get the Warriors.”

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Inside Kyle Farnsworth’s (Not-Entirely-Unlikely) Pivot From Baseball to Bodybuilding 

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Oakland Athletics
Oakland Athletics

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Leclerc wins Austrian Grand Prix
Formula1

Charles Leclerc Revives F1 Title Hopes: Three Takeaways From Austrian GP

After reliability issues and strategy snafus, the Ferrari driver found his way back to the podium.

By Madeline Coleman
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner sits during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month, the case against her remains shrouded in mystery, with little clarity from the Russian prosecutors. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
WNBA

Brittney Griner Acknowledged as Honorary Starter at WNBA All-Star Game

The game in Chicago began with a special moment honoring the Mercury center.

By Jelani Scott
Team Stewart’s Ariel Atkins, left, and Team Wilson’s Sue Bird battle for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago.
Play
WNBA

Look: WNBA Stars Wear Griner’s No. 42 in Second Half of ASG

The league’s top players made sure to shine a light on their peer’s ongoing detention in Russia during Sunday’s showcase.

By Zach Koons
Fans at Red Bull Ring ahead of Austrian Grand Prix.
Formula1

F1 Condemns ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior Amid Reports of Fan Abuse

Lewis Hamilton was among those who condemned the fan behavior on Sunday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Novak Djokovic celebrates his latest Wimbledon win.
Tennis

In a Final That Lived Up To Its Billing, Novak Djokovic Again Reigns Supreme

Nick Kyrgios didn’t disappoint on the big stage, but Djokovic’s experience and composure in key moments locked up his seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st Grand Slam title.

By Jon Wertheim
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles poses at the Orange Carpet during the WNBA All-Star weekend.
WNBA

Sylvia Fowles Throws Down Mammoth Dunk at WNBA All-Star Game

In her final All-Star game, the 15-year veteran is going out in style.

By Daniel Chavkin
cathy engelbert
WNBA

WNBA Announces Plans for 40-Game Schedule in 2023

The league will also include charter flights for all games during the 2022 WNBA Finals.

By Nick Selbe
Peng Shuai
Tennis

Peng Shuai Activist Ejected From Wimbledon Men’s Final

A protestor was removed from the Djokovic-Kyrgios match for yelling “Where is Peng Shuai?”

By Associated Press