Andrew Benintendi Among 10 Unvaccinated Royals to Miss Series in Toronto

As the Royals head to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays this weekend, they will cross the Canadian border with some unfamiliar faces in the lineup.

Ten players will not make the trip to Toronto as a result of being unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The group includes several key hitters and the team’s two best starting pitchers.

The full convoy of players ineligible to join the club in Toronto includes: outfielder Andrew Benintendi, utilityman Whit Merrifield, catcher MJ Melendez, first baseman and outfielder Hunter Dozier, starting pitcher Brad Keller, starting pitcher Brady Singer, center fielder Michael A. Taylor, outfielder Kyle Isbel, relief pitcher Dlyan Coleman and catcher Cam Gallagher.

The group was placed on the restricted list, which results in a loss of salary and severance time for the four missed games.

Benintendi is the team’s lone All-Star representative, and is batting .314/.384/.399 with three home runs and 37 RBI in 86 games this season. The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent this offseason, and is a strong candidate to be dealt ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline considering the Royals are in last place.

Kansas City will rely on players from Double and Triple A to fortify the roster. The four-game series with the Blue Jays is set to begin on Thursday.

