Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Several unvaccinated Royals can't play in series against Blue Jays
Several unvaccinated Royals can't play in series against Blue Jays

Yankees Place Luis Severino on 15-Day IL With Lat Strain

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has been placed on the 15-day injured list after an MRI revealed a low-grade strain of his right lat, the team announced Thursday.

Severino, 28, made his 16th start of the season on Wednesday against the Reds and pitched two innings before exiting with right shoulder tightness after throwing one warmup pitch prior to the start of the third. New York later announced the righthander would undergo further testing the following day.

Prior to exiting, Severino allowed one run in the first inning before surrendering three consecutive home runs in the second, prompting manager Aaron Boone to halt play and check on him at the mound. He would retired the next three batters before calling it a night. After the game, Severino described the moment he realized something was off while speaking to reporters.

“After the second inning when I was warming up, it was getting worse,” he said. “I told myself, before something even bigger happens, stop it right here. Hopefully, it’s not something that will take too much time.”

Thursday’s news marks the latest setback for the two-time All-Star following a string of devastating injuries over the last three seasons. Severino missed all of the 2020 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and pitched only three times in ’19 before sitting the rest of the year with rotator cuff inflammation and a lat strain. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Severino’s reinstatement from IL this past September concluded a 706-day stint on the list, and came after a lengthy rehab, as well as a groin injury he sustained during his rehab stint in High-A. In his 16 starts this season, Severino has posted a 3.45 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 86 innings pitched (5–3 W-L). 

While it’s unclear how much time Severino will miss, the club has already selected RHP Ryan Weber from the Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to join the 26-man roster. New York also reinstated RHP Jonathan Loáisiga (shoulder) from the 15-day IL.

After securing a 7–6 victory in extra innings on Wednesday, the Yankees will look to improve their AL-leading 62–26 record with another win to close their road series against the Reds (33–55) on Thursday night.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

The WWE logo on a flag at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Conn.
Wrestling

Report: WWE ‘Raw’ to Be Rated TV-14 for First Time Since 2008

The promotion’s flagship show hasn’t held that rating since its Ruthless Aggression Era.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer32 minutes ago
corey seager
MLB

Corey Seager to Replace George Springer in All-Star Game

The Rangers shortstop will make his return to Dodger Stadium, where he spent the first seven years of his career.

By Nick Selbe46 minutes ago
Charles Barkley hits a tee shot during the 2020 ACC Golf Tournament.
Golf

Charles Barkley Says He’s Taking a Meeting With LIV Golf

The former NBA player turned analyst said he doesn’t know what the golf league wants to do with him yet, but he is going to listen to what they have to say.

By Madison Williams54 minutes ago
Cooper Kupp (10) takes a complete pass to the 2-yard line.
Play
NFL

Kupp Outlines Goals for Improvement After 2021 Season

The Rams wide receiver is focused on becoming a better version of himself, even after winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

By Wilton Jackson59 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Le Veon Bell (6) on the field during warm ups before the Bucs take on the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022
NFL

Bell Reflects on NFL Career, Addresses 2018 Holdout Decision

The running back said, ‘It’s time for me to move on with my next chapter of life & I’m super excited about it.’

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; The New Orleans Pelicans logo on the court at the Smoothie King Center before their game against the Detroit Pistons. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Pels Take Shot at Lakers Over Awkward LeBron, Russ Moment

New Orleans’s social media team used one fan’s tweet as an opportunity to put L.A. on blast.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
The Anaheim Ducks logo at center ice at Honda Center.
NHL

Ducks Prospect Finished 2 1/2 Years of Leukemia Treatments

The 22-year-old rang the bell on Monday to officially signal the end of two-and-a-half years of chemo treatments.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
jerry west
Play
NBA

Jerry West Predicts Kevin Durant Won’t Be Traded By Nets

West: “This is one of the greatest players we’ve ever seen. … You can’t give enough to get a guy like him.”

By Nick Selbe2 hours ago