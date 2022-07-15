Yankees’ Carpenter on Luis Castillo: ‘I Hope He’s in Pinstripes Soon’

The Yankees faced the Reds on Thursday night, with Cincinnati ultimately winning 7–6, thanks in large part to pitcher Luis Castillo’s seven innings, in which he surrendered one run while recording eight strikeouts.

New York right fielder Matt Carpenter previously played against Castillo while on the Cardinals in the NL Central. However, Thursday night’s performance was arguably one of the best he saw from the 29-year-old pitcher, Carpenter told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, adding a nod to the trade rumors around the Reds ace.

“He looks the best I’ve ever seen him,” Carpenter said. “I hope he’s in pinstripes soon.”

Castillo held the Yankees, who are the highest scoring team so far this season with 466 runs, to 5 1⁄ 3 hitless innings to begin the outing. The two-time All-Star, who received his second nod this season, threw over 100 pitches for the ninth straight start.

He allowed just two hits and one run—scored on a chopper by Giancarlo Stanton to second base—on the night.

The six-year Reds pitcher is on a one-year deal with the team, making him a prime trade option for Cincinnati. The Yankees or Dodgers, who have both appeared interested in the pitcher, could make a deal for Castillo with the intention to re-sign him for next season and beyond.

Castillo had a late start to the season due to right shoulder soreness. His first start came on May 9. He’s posted a 1.00 ERA in his last four starts, helping him earn his second All-Star bid this year. He’s one of seven starting National League pitchers on the league’s roster for the game on Tuesday, July 19.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes.