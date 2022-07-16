Skip to main content
Josh Hader Gave Up Three Ninth Inning Home Runs, Walk-Off Grand Slam Friday

Brewers closer Josh Hader is in the middle of a serious slump on the mound, and that continued Friday night. After entering the ninth inning with a three run lead against San Francisco, Hader allowed three home runs to the Giants, including a walk-off grand slam by Mike Yastrzemski.

In total, Hader gave up five hits and a hit-by-pitch on the night, including solo shots to Joey Bart and Darin Ruf. The only out he recorded was a Wilmer Flores fly out early in the inning.

This six-run outburst was historic. According to David Feldman, Hader became the first closer to record one out or less, allowing three home runs, including a walk-off homer, to blow a save. Additionally, he has now given up walk-off home runs in back-to-back appearances, after Jose Miranda took him deep for a three-run shot on Wednesday.

Hader has now allowed five home runs and 12 earned runs in his last seven appearances, and he’s allowed seven home runs total this season after giving up only three all last season. In just his last two appearances, Hader has given up nine runs on seven hits while just getting one out, raising his ERA from 1.83 to 4.50.

Despite this recent rut, Hader’s dominance to begin the season earned him an All-Star nod, his fourth straight not including 2020, when the Midsummer Classic was not played. Hader still leads the league with 27 saves, as he recorded 18 straight saves to begin the year and has recorded a save in all but six appearances this season.

