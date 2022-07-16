The Cardinals are on the brink of falling out of the playoff picture.

The team is just half a game ahead of the Phillies as of Friday evening prior to St. Louis’s game against Cincinnati. They have yet to snag a series win since the end of June, the latest showdown being the Dodgers series where they couldn’t get a runner past second base during Thursday’s loss.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado had a message as the league’s trade deadline looms.

“There’s some things we need,” Arenado said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It feels good when you add. We’re not out of it. We’re in it. I think that’s what is most important. We’re still in this thing. There’s no reason why we can’t take a big step forward in the second half.

“A few pieces here or there definitely go a long way, you know?”

Arenado wants to win the division, which could be in reach. The Brewers are just three games ahead of the Cardinals in the NL Central.

“I don’t want to win the wild card anymore. Obviously, you get to the playoffs it’s great. If we get in, great,” Arenado said, per the Post-Dispatch. “But you want to win the division. It’s important to win the division. I’ve never won it. I would like to be a part of that.”

