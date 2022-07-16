Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Nolan Arenado Makes Case for Cardinals Adding at Trade Deadline

The Cardinals are on the brink of falling out of the playoff picture. 

The team is just half a game ahead of the Phillies as of Friday evening prior to St. Louis’s game against Cincinnati. They have yet to snag a series win since the end of June, the latest showdown being the Dodgers series where they couldn’t get a runner past second base during Thursday’s loss. 

Third baseman Nolan Arenado had a message as the league’s trade deadline looms. 

“There’s some things we need,” Arenado said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It feels good when you add. We’re not out of it. We’re in it. I think that’s what is most important. We’re still in this thing. There’s no reason why we can’t take a big step forward in the second half.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“A few pieces here or there definitely go a long way, you know?”

Arenado wants to win the division, which could be in reach. The Brewers are just three games ahead of the Cardinals in the NL Central. 

“I don’t want to win the wild card anymore. Obviously, you get to the playoffs it’s great. If we get in, great,” Arenado said, per the Post-Dispatch. “But you want to win the division. It’s important to win the division. I’ve never won it. I would like to be a part of that.”

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: ‘A League of Their Own’ Endures Because It’s Personal 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Columbus Clippers watch minor league baseball game from dugout
MLB

MLB, Minor Leaguers Reach Nine-Figure Settlement on Lawsuit

The federal lawsuit had gone through the courts over eight years without reaching a trial.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Dallas Cowboys Dalton Schultz
NFL

Four Franchise-Tagged Players Fail to Reach Deals by Contract Deadline

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Bengals safety Jessie Bates are among the players who did not sign a new deal by Friday’s deadline.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Play
NFL

Jason McCourty Announces Retirement From NFL

The veteran defensive back’s children and wife narrated the video, recounting his lengthy career from high school to Rutgers to 13 years in the NFL.

By Madeline Coleman2 hours ago
Jun 2, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner at press conference during organized team activities at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Bobby Wagner ‘at Peace’ With End of Seahawks Tenure

The Rams linebacker opened up on his time in Seattle.

By Jelani Scott3 hours ago
Christian Pulisic is fighting for his place at Chelsea
Play
Soccer

Pulisic Re-Enters the Chelsea Proving Ground, Prepared for What’s Ahead

Raheem Sterling’s arrival and Chelsea’s transfer activity put the pressure back on the U.S. star to reaffirm his place entering another season in the Premier League spotlight.

By Brian Straus3 hours ago
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano4 hours ago
dodger stadium
Play
MLB

Dodgers Stadium Concession Workers Won’t Strike During ASG

The union representing the workers agreed not to strike during MLB’s All-Star Game and its related events.

By Associated Press4 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Report: Bates Won’t Reach Deal With Bengals, Could Hold Out

Cincinnati failed to sign the standout safety to a long-term deal ahead of Friday’s deadline.

By Jelani Scott4 hours ago