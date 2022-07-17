Skip to main content
MLB

Cubs Allow Run to Score, Fail to Record Out in Rundown Blunder

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Cubs got off to a rather shaky start in Sunday’s afternoon game against the Mets, which was perfectly encapsulated by a mistake-filled defensive sequence in the top of the first inning.

With runners on the corners and two outs in the opening frame, Chicago starter Adrian Sampson deftly fired the ball over to first base to try and pick off a wandering Francisco Lindor. The move set off a good, old-fashioned rundown, but the situation quickly turned sour for the Cubs. 

As first baseman Frank Schwindel started to track down Lindor, Mets right fielder Starling Marte, who was on third base at the time, took off for home plate. Schwindel held him in place temporarily with a glance, but then flipped the ball to shortstop Nico Hoerner to instead focus on Lindor. 

However, when Hoerner went to apply the tag on Lindor, he completely whiffed. He made a last-ditch effort to throw home to try and catch Marte, but the Mets outfielder had comfortably crossed home plate while Lindor drew the attention of the Cubs infield. 

When all was said and done, the Mets had taken a 1–0 lead and Lindor was safe at second.

Thankfully for the Cubs, the damage didn’t get any worse after Jeff McNeil flew out two pitches later to end the inning. 

Still, the team and the Wrigley Field faithful will likely need some time to get over the early game mishap.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs

