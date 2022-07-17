Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Fox Sports Apologizes for Placing Team Logos Over 9/11 Memorial

The Yankees routed the Red Sox, 14–1, in a laugher Saturday night, but an insensitive graphic on the Fox Sports broadcast of the game was no laughing matter.

The game was played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, and Fox Sports showed an aerial shot of lower Manhattan at one point during the broadcast. However, logos of both teams and Fox’s “Baseball Night in America” logo were superimposed over the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Not surprisingly, many viewers noticed the mistake and criticized the decision on social media. A Fox Sports spokesperson issued a statement Sunday morning apologizing for the graphic.

“During last night’s telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic,” the statement read, per USA Today and the Daily Beast. “We sincerely apologize and regret the decision.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 9/11 memorial pools sit on the footprint of the original World Trade Center twin towers, which were destroyed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

More Baseball Coverage
‘A League of Their Own’ Endures Because It’s Personal
Unvaccinated Royals Lay Bare Their Lack of Commitment
 How the Nationals Can Move Forward After Soto’s Rejection
American League MVP Race Is on a Historic Track
 Inside Matt Carpenter’s Revival With the Yankees

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox

YOU MAY LIKE

Leandro Cedeno
MLB

Diamondbacks Prospect Crushes 527-Foot Homer in Minor League Game

Leandro Cedeno hit the towering shot Saturday night in Amarillo, Texas.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Brewers reliever Devin Williams throws a pitch.
MLB

Williams, Romero, Hendriks Named Latest All-Stars Subs

MLB has announced its next wave of All-Star substitutions.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
An Iranian flag being waved at a soccer stadium.
Soccer

Iran Reinstates Fired National Soccer Team Coach

The IFF reversed course for who will lead the team at the World Cup into its group alongside the U.S..

By Associated Press1 hour ago
USA track and field stars Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell pose with American flags after sweeping the Men's 100 at the World Championship.
Track and Field

U.S. Sweeps Men’s 100 at Track and Field World Championships

Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell won gold, silver and bronze for the first U.S. sweep in 31 years.

By Associated Press2 hours ago
Spida To The Knicks Confirmed
Extra Mustard

Donovan Mitchell Appears at NYC Baseball Game Amid Trade Hysteria

The NBA star threw out a first pitch and took batting practice while the buzz about potential trade from Jazz to Knicks abounds.

By Thomas Neumann2 hours ago
Vikings wide receiver celebrates a touchdown.
NFL

Justin Jefferson Says He’ll Be Best NFL Wide Receiver After 2022

The Vikings star also named who he thinks is the best right now.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski is headed to Barcelona
Soccer

Lewandowski’s Barcelona Move Comes With Plenty of Risk

Robert Lewandowski’s quality is not in question, but Barça’s defiant, business-as-usual approach is a giant gamble considering its financial standing.

By Jonathan Wilson3 hours ago
Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) watches his solo home run against the Mariners during the ninth inning of a game at Nationals Park.
MLB

Report: Juan Soto Rejects $440M Offer, Available for Trade

One of the best hitters in all of baseball may be on the move.

By Zach KoonsJul 16, 2022 1:02 PM EDT