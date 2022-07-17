Fox Sports Apologizes for Placing Team Logos Over 9/11 Memorial

The Yankees routed the Red Sox, 14–1, in a laugher Saturday night, but an insensitive graphic on the Fox Sports broadcast of the game was no laughing matter.

The game was played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, and Fox Sports showed an aerial shot of lower Manhattan at one point during the broadcast. However, logos of both teams and Fox’s “Baseball Night in America” logo were superimposed over the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Not surprisingly, many viewers noticed the mistake and criticized the decision on social media. A Fox Sports spokesperson issued a statement Sunday morning apologizing for the graphic.

“During last night’s telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic,” the statement read, per USA Today and the Daily Beast. “We sincerely apologize and regret the decision.”

The 9/11 memorial pools sit on the footprint of the original World Trade Center twin towers, which were destroyed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

