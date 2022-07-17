MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick
The Orioles have just enjoyed their best stretch of baseball in quite some time. On Sunday, they’ll take the first pick in the MLB draft for the second time in four years.
Sunday’s draft is happening later in the calendar than usual in order to coincide with the All-Star break, but the added wait has only ratcheted up the anticipation. There are plenty several sons of former Major League stars expected to be taken early—Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones), Jackson Holliday (Matt Holliday) and Justin Crawford (Carl Crawford), to name a few—along with Kumar Rocker, who was a first-round pick by the Mets last year but did not sign amid injury concerns. Rocker has a chance to get taken in the first round once again on Sunday night.
The first 80 picks of the draft will be made on Sunday, followed by rounds 3–10 on Monday and wrapping up with rounds 11–20 on Tuesday. Stay up to speed with the first-round happenings right here.
1. Baltimore Orioles: Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS (Okla.)
Holliday’s selection was somewhat surprising in the moment, but the athletic shortstop is thought to have a very high ceiling. Holliday hit .685 during his senior season with 17 home runs in 40 games, and has drawn comparisons to current Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who was the No. 2 pick in 2019. The left-handed swinging teenager has shot up draft boards over the past few months as he added strength and speed, and is believed to have a good shot at sticking at shortstop as he matriculates to the big leagues.
2. Arizona Diamondbacks: Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan School (Ga.)
That’s two sons of former MLB All-Stars to begin this year’s draft. Jones had perhaps the most buzz to be the No. 1 pick coming into Sunday, though he slips one spot to Arizona. The Diamondbacks should be thrilled with that outcome, as Jones hit .570 with 13 homers in his senior season. Like his father, Jones is a stellar defender in center field who already has considerable raw power and plenty of speed. This marks the first time since 2017 that the first two picks of the draft have been high schoolers.
3. Texas Rangers
4. Pittsburgh Pirates
5. Washington Nationals
6. Miami Marlins
7. Chicago Cubs
8. Minnesota Twins
9. Kansas City Royals
10. Colorado Rockies
11. New York Mets
12. Detroit Tigers
13. Los Angeles Angels
14. New York Mets
15. San Diego Padres
16. Cleveland Guardians
17. Philadelphia Phillies
18. Cincinnati Reds
19. Oakland Athletics
20. Atlanta Braves
21. Seattle Mariners
22. St. Louis Cardinals
23. Toronto Blue Jays
24. Boston Red Sox
25. New York Yankees
26. Chicago White Sox
27. Milwaukee Brewers
28. Houston Astros
29. Tampa Bay Rays
30. San Francisco Giants
31. Colorado Rockies
32. Cincinnati Reds
33. Baltimore Orioles
34. Arizona Diamondbacks
35. Atlanta Braves
36. Pittsburgh Pirates
37. Cleveland Guardians
38. Colorado Rockies
39. San Diego Padres
