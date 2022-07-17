Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Orioles have just enjoyed their best stretch of baseball in quite some time. On Sunday, they’ll take the first pick in the MLB draft for the second time in four years.

Sunday’s draft is happening later in the calendar than usual in order to coincide with the All-Star break, but the added wait has only ratcheted up the anticipation. There are plenty several sons of former Major League stars expected to be taken early—Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones), Jackson Holliday (Matt Holliday) and Justin Crawford (Carl Crawford), to name a few—along with Kumar Rocker, who was a first-round pick by the Mets last year but did not sign amid injury concerns. Rocker has a chance to get taken in the first round once again on Sunday night.

The first 80 picks of the draft will be made on Sunday, followed by rounds 3–10 on Monday and wrapping up with rounds 11–20 on Tuesday. Stay up to speed with the first-round happenings right here.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

1. Baltimore Orioles: Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS (Okla.)

Holliday’s selection was somewhat surprising in the moment, but the athletic shortstop is thought to have a very high ceiling. Holliday hit .685 during his senior season with 17 home runs in 40 games, and has drawn comparisons to current Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who was the No. 2 pick in 2019. The left-handed swinging teenager has shot up draft boards over the past few months as he added strength and speed, and is believed to have a good shot at sticking at shortstop as he matriculates to the big leagues.

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan School (Ga.)

That’s two sons of former MLB All-Stars to begin this year’s draft. Jones had perhaps the most buzz to be the No. 1 pick coming into Sunday, though he slips one spot to Arizona. The Diamondbacks should be thrilled with that outcome, as Jones hit .570 with 13 homers in his senior season. Like his father, Jones is a stellar defender in center field who already has considerable raw power and plenty of speed. This marks the first time since 2017 that the first two picks of the draft have been high schoolers.

3. Texas Rangers

4. Pittsburgh Pirates

5. Washington Nationals

6. Miami Marlins

7. Chicago Cubs

8. Minnesota Twins

9. Kansas City Royals

10. Colorado Rockies

11. New York Mets

12. Detroit Tigers

13. Los Angeles Angels

14. New York Mets

15. San Diego Padres

16. Cleveland Guardians

17. Philadelphia Phillies

18. Cincinnati Reds

19. Oakland Athletics

20. Atlanta Braves

21. Seattle Mariners

22. St. Louis Cardinals

23. Toronto Blue Jays

24. Boston Red Sox

25. New York Yankees

26. Chicago White Sox

27. Milwaukee Brewers

28. Houston Astros

29. Tampa Bay Rays

30. San Francisco Giants

31. Colorado Rockies

32. Cincinnati Reds

33. Baltimore Orioles

34. Arizona Diamondbacks

35. Atlanta Braves

36. Pittsburgh Pirates

37. Cleveland Guardians

38. Colorado Rockies

39. San Diego Padres

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 17, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Portland Trail Blazers pose for photos after winning the NBA Summer League Championship game by defeating the New York Knicks 85-77 at Thomas & Mack Center. Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Trail Blazers Beat Knicks to Claim NBA Summer League Title

Portland defeated New York on Sunday to win its second Summer League championship since 2017.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Former Lions tight end Orson Charles looks on during a preseason matchup against the Ravens.
NFL

Ex-NFL Tight End Allegedly Pulls Gun on Off-Duty Officers in Tampa

The 31-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning for his involvement in the incident.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Jeremy Sochan walks across the stage after being selected No. 9 by the Spurs in the NBA draft.
Extra Mustard

Spurs Rookie Takes a Shot at Westbrook, Instantly Regrets It

During a game for the cameras, San Antonio’s first-round draft pick took a jab at the Lakers point guard.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Jul 17, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Jeter Downs (20) hits a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Red Sox’s Jeter Downs Hits First Career Homer at Yankee Stadium

The rookie shortstop stole the show at his namesake’s old stomping grounds on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
lebron curry
Extra Mustard

Curry, LeBron React to Kid’s ’Night-Night’ Taunt

Curry’s impact on the game extends to on-court celebrations, too.

By Nick Selbe2 hours ago
Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel (5) catches a fly ball hit by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso during the first inning of a game.
MLB

Cubs Allow Run to Score, Fail to Record Out in Rundown Blunder

This couldn’t have gone much worse.

By Zach Koons2 hours ago
Leandro Cedeno
MLB

Diamondbacks Prospect Crushes 527-Foot Homer in Minor League Game

Leandro Cedeno hit the towering shot Saturday night in Amarillo, Texas.

By Thomas Neumann7 hours ago
Anthony Richardson
College Football

Gators QB Anthony Richardson Abandons Controversial Nickname

The University of Florida signal caller is distancing himself from the moniker.

By Thomas Neumann3 hours ago