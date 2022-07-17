MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

The Orioles have just enjoyed their best stretch of baseball in quite some time. On Sunday, they’ll take the first pick in the MLB draft for the second time in four years.

Sunday’s draft is happening later in the calendar than usual in order to coincide with the All-Star break, but the added wait has only ratcheted up the anticipation. There are plenty several sons of former Major League stars expected to be taken early—Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones), Jackson Holliday (Matt Holliday) and Justin Crawford (Carl Crawford), to name a few—along with Kumar Rocker, who was a first-round pick by the Mets last year but did not sign amid injury concerns. Rocker has a chance to get taken in the first round once again on Sunday night.

The first 80 picks of the draft will be made on Sunday, followed by rounds 3–10 on Monday and wrapping up with rounds 11–20 on Tuesday. Stay up to speed with the first-round happenings right here.

1. Baltimore Orioles: Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS (Okla.)

Holliday’s selection was somewhat surprising in the moment, but the athletic shortstop is thought to have a very high ceiling. Holliday hit .685 during his senior season with 17 home runs in 40 games, and has drawn comparisons to current Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who was the No. 2 pick in 2019. The left-handed swinging teenager has shot up draft boards over the past few months as he added strength and speed, and is believed to have a good shot at sticking at shortstop as he matriculates to the big leagues.

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan School (Ga.)

That’s two sons of former MLB All-Stars to begin this year’s draft. Jones had perhaps the most buzz to be the No. 1 pick coming into Sunday, though he slips one spot to Arizona. The Diamondbacks should be thrilled with that outcome, as Jones hit .570 with 13 homers in his senior season. Like his father, Jones is a stellar defender in center field who already has considerable raw power and plenty of speed. This marks the first time since 2017 that the first two picks of the draft have been high schoolers.

3. Texas Rangers

4. Pittsburgh Pirates

5. Washington Nationals

6. Miami Marlins

7. Chicago Cubs

8. Minnesota Twins

9. Kansas City Royals

10. Colorado Rockies

11. New York Mets

12. Detroit Tigers

13. Los Angeles Angels

14. New York Mets

15. San Diego Padres

16. Cleveland Guardians

17. Philadelphia Phillies

18. Cincinnati Reds

19. Oakland Athletics

20. Atlanta Braves

21. Seattle Mariners

22. St. Louis Cardinals

23. Toronto Blue Jays

24. Boston Red Sox

25. New York Yankees

26. Chicago White Sox

27. Milwaukee Brewers

28. Houston Astros

29. Tampa Bay Rays

30. San Francisco Giants

31. Colorado Rockies

32. Cincinnati Reds

33. Baltimore Orioles

34. Arizona Diamondbacks

35. Atlanta Braves

36. Pittsburgh Pirates

37. Cleveland Guardians

38. Colorado Rockies

39. San Diego Padres

More MLB Coverage: