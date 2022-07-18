Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Report: Juan Soto Rejects $440M Nationals Offer, Available for Trade
Report: Juan Soto Rejects $440M Nationals Offer, Available for Trade

MLB Players Have Some Ideas on How to Improve All-Star Week

MLB’s All-Star Week should have more player competitions than just the Home Run Derby. Here’s how some All-Stars would beef up the festivities.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Relay races. Outfield target practice. Bunting contests.

None of these will be featured at Dodger Stadium on Monday night, when eight of the league’s biggest power threats step to the plate for the Home Run Derby. But as popular as dingers are, there’s room for creativity and imagination at the Midsummer Classic that, so far, has been left unexplored.

The NBA has its skills competition and three-point contest in addition to the marquee slam dunk contest, while the NFL’s Pro Bowl features precision passing, best catch, a 40-yard dash race and even dodgeball. While home run hitters hog up all the attention during MLB’s All-Star break, what else could be added to the mix to spice things up?

Among the players at this year’s All-Star Game, opinions were varied. Unsurprisingly, pitchers felt particularly aggrieved, and had some ideas to get more involved.

“I think something needs to be there for pitchers,” said White Sox closer Liam Hendriks. “Maybe ball toss? See who could just throw it the farthest? I remember doing that in primary school, so that was fun.”

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) reacts after striking out Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (not pictured) for the final out of the game during game three of the 2021 ALDS

Liam Hendriks also suggested for real pitchers to throw the Home Run Derby: “Make it a real experience.”

By far the most popular idea thrown out was only a slight variation on what exists now: a pitchers-only home run derby. But there were other more outside-the-box suggestions that may or may not make for good TV, including (but not limited to): competitions for home run robberies, “best shift beater,” pitching accuracy, catcher framing and even off-hand throwing.

“Opposite arm throwing—I might win it,” said Giants starter Carlos Rodón, specifying that the contest would be based on distance, not accuracy.

The KBO put on a bunting derby during its All-Star festivities, though support for such an idea here in the U.S. was not met with much enthusiasm (”I probably wouldn’t watch,” said White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson—RIP, small ball). The home run might reign supreme here, but there are different variations of the home run derby that might broaden our horizons. One such idea? Derby weight classes for little guys with big pop.

“I like that, it can be tough for little guys to hit homers,” White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said. “I need a little [pitch] velo, or else it’d be hard.”

One idea that was frequently brought up—and quickly shut down—was a fastest pitch contest. For as much as hurlers love to light up the radar gun, doing so in a competition setting could be detrimental to elbow and shoulder health. But there were those who were happy to volunteer themselves in other skill sets, most notably their sprint speed.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I think I’m the fastest pitcher, for sure,” said Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams. “I don’t think anyone’s beating me. [Ryan] Helsley looks like he might be able to move a little bit, though.”

Rather than sprinting, Helsley tossed out an idea to make a competition out of something most pitchers loathe doing: fielding ground balls.

“I like fielding ground balls, maybe we could do that,” the Cardinals relief pitcher said. “Or chase down some fly balls or something, if guys really want to get after it. Maybe something like that to kind of show that we’re still athletes out there.”

If pitchers are the forgotten group of skills challenges, then catchers are somewhere even further from the spotlight. While framing strikes or blocking balls in the dirt might not sound like the makings of TV magic, there are other ways to get backstops into the mix.

“I’d like to see something for the catchers,” said Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. “I think the catchers are kind of like the unseen warriors, so giving them some love. They’re going out there and grinding on two sides of the baseball … I think if we could showcase the catchers, that would be pretty cool.”

While pitch framing and pop times are obvious catcher skills, one competition that would incorporate all infielders is something that ranks among the earliest drills taught down at the Little League level: throwing the ball around the horn.

“When I went to Cooperstown one year, I think I was like 10 or 12 years old, they did around the horn,” said Yankees catcher Jose Trevino. “I thought that was pretty cool. People come up with a lot of things, it’d be really cool to see anything [different].”

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson forces out Cubs Nico Hoerner while trying to turn double play

Could Tim Anderson’s ability to turn two help his team win a round of around the horn?

The arrival of the universal designated hitter brought an end to pitchers hitting, for better and worse. While plenty of pitchers were eager to jump at the chance to step into the batter’s box (“I’d be the first to sign up,” said Guardians reliever Emmanuel Clase), all agreed on one stipulation: Shohei Ohtani would be the favorite, and therefore would be excluded.

“He’s not in,” Williams said. “He would obviously win.”

More Baseball Coverage
The Nationals Have a Juan Soto Dilemma
The Nationals Need to Make the Most of Their Time With Juan Soto
‘A League of Their Own’ Endures Because It’s Personal
Unvaccinated Royals Lay Bare Their Lack of Commitment
Inside Matt Carpenter’s Revival With the Yankees

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers forward LeBron James (6) guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Anthony Davis (3) watch game action against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Staples Center.
Play
NBA

Report: Lakers’ Big Three Commit to Each Other on Phone Call

James, Davis and Westbrook all reportedly got on a group call during the Summer League to commit to making it work in Los Angeles.

By Joseph Salvador32 minutes ago
AP22183608546017 (1)
Play
Extra Mustard

Cavaliers Unveil Trio of New Uniforms for 2022-23 Season

Cleveland debuted a new look on Monday as part of its brand reboot.

By Jelani Scott39 minutes ago
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin walks to the podium prior to speaking to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Extra Mustard

Lane Kiffin Signs a Fan’s Mustard Bottle at SEC Media Days

The man was wearing an LSU hat but said he was a fan of the Rebels coach.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso poses for photographs with bench coach Dave Jauss and the winners trophy following his victory in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.
Play
MLB

The Key to Pete Alonso’s Derby Dominance Is a Nationals Employee

David Jauss is the only one the Polar Bear wanted to pitch to him as he goes for his third straight Home Run Derby win.

By Stephanie Apstein1 hour ago
Baker Mayfield throwing a pass; Deshaun Watson at Browns training camp; Orlando Brown Jr. in ready position for a snap
Play
NFL

Panthers Added Top Players While Not Overspending on QB

Using the draft value chart, Carolina hasn’t overspent to fix the most important position. Plus, why we shouldn't expect a Deshaun Watson settlement and why there were no franchise tag deals.

By Albert Breer1 hour ago
Defensive Tackle Bobby Brown practicing with the Rams.
Play
NFL

Reports: Rams DT Bobby Brown Suspended Six Games for PED Violation

He won’t be eligible to play in the regular season until Week 8 against the 49ers.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Mark McGwire
Play
MLB

Mark McGwire’s Son Drafted by Former Team’s Archrival

Mason McGwire was selected in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft on Monday.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel (22) reacts in the second half of a game against the Chargers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Ex-Patriots Star Asante Samuel Picks Between Brady, Belichick

The former cornerback won two Super Bowls during the early part of New England’s dynasty.

By Zach Koons2 hours ago