2022 MLB All-Star Game Drew Record-Low TV Viewership

Brendan Gulick Talks 2022 MLB MVP Candidates
Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, which ended in a 3-2 American League victory against the National League, drew record-low television viewership.

Fox announced that the Midsummer Classic, one that was held at Dodger Stadium for the first time in 42 years, drew 7.507 million viewers, a 10% decline from the 2021 viewership of the game. It was the first time the game produced a viewership of less than eight million, according to Sports Media Watch

The 2021 All-Star game in Denver averaged a 4.5 rating and 8.32 million viewers on Fox, which was down 7% in ratings and 10% in viewership from ’20.

During the 1990s, viewership for the All-Star game easily surpassed 20 million. However, the game has not recorded a viewership of more than 12 million since 2010, per Sports Media Watch.

Despite the decline in viewership, this year’s game, along with the MLB Home Run Derby (6.88 million viewers), still reigned supreme among other All-Star events in 2022 like the NFL Pro Bowl as well as the NBA and NHL’s All-Star games. It also produced the largest television audience for an event since the conclusion of the NBA Finals in June.

