Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
The Los Angeles Rams, Shaquille O'Neal and Juan Soto on Today's SI Feed
The Los Angeles Rams, Shaquille O'Neal and Juan Soto on Today's SI Feed

Rays’ Wander Franco Had $650k in Jewelry Stolen From Car

A 24-year-old man allegedly stole more than $650,000 worth of jewelry from Rays shortstop Wander Franco in June, while he was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham in Jacksonville. 

According to police and court records obtained by ESPN, Franco’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan was sitting at a DoubleTree hotel parking lot. Inside of his car was a $60 safe that contained seven pieces of jewelry.

The alleged burglar, Kahlil Eugene Mathis, used a wrench to enter Franco’s car to remove the safe containing the jewelry around 3 a.m. on June 22. Per the report, the stolen jewelry included a $300,000 diamond-encrusted chain, a $200,000 rose gold chain with diamonds, a $70,000 gold pendant that included the spelling of “FRANCO 5,” a $44,000 Rolex watch, a $20,000 American League championship ring, a $20,000 Durham Bulls International League championship ring and “a $5,000 gold pendant of Jerry the mouse from the “Tom and Jerry” cartoon.”

Mathis allegedly sold two pieces of Franco’s jewelry at a pawn shop nearly 20 miles southwest of the Jacksonville hotel on June 23. However, on July 4, police arrested Mathis as they identified him via an Arizona driver’s license and a thumbprint from the pawn shop. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As of Friday, Franco’s chains and Rolex have not been recovered, per ESPN. Mathis’s court date is scheduled for Aug. 1 and is currently being held in jail on a $906,566 bond.

The alleged theft is part of a series of burglary and crime related issues linked to Mathis. Currently, he faces charges for nine separate incidents including four felony burglary charges. The 24-year-old has also been charged with 14 additional felonies stemming from “weapons, evidence tampering, resisting arrest, credit card fraud and drugs” as well as four misdemeanor charges that include assault, per ESPN’s report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Franco, who returned to the Rays on June 25, went back on the club’s injured list two weeks later when he broke his hamate bone in his right hand. Through 58 games this season, Franco is hitting .260 and has posted five home runs, 23 RBIs, 34 runs scored and five stolen bases.

As one of the more exciting young players in MLB, Franco entered the 2022 season after hitting .288 with seven home runs, 39 RBI and 53 runs scored in the 2021 regular season before hitting two homers, four RBI and five runs in four postseason games.

Breaking
Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays

YOU MAY LIKE

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher speaks at SEC media days
Play
College Football

Fisher, Harsin Controversies Unlikely to Go Away Soon

The Texas A&M and Auburn coaches dominated offseason chatter in the SEC.

By Richard Johnson5 minutes ago
Now former WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania.
Play
Wrestling

WWE’s Vince McMahon Announces Retirement

The longtime WWE CEO has been embroiled in scandal amid reports that he paid millions in hush money to women who have accused him of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

By Dan Lyons15 minutes ago
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook shoots a ball while Pacers center Myles Turner is defending.
NBA

Report: Lakers–Pacers Westbrook Trade ‘Currently Dead

Los Angeles and Indiana had reportedly discussed a three-player deal involving the Lakers point guard.

By Daniel Chavkin16 minutes ago
Alabama Crimson Tide players leave the field after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2022 CFP college football national championship.
College Football

SEC Football Preseason Media Poll Has Been Released

Alabama received the most votes for the seventh consecutive year.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt gestures towards a referee.
Play
College Football

CFB World Reacts to Tennessee Notice of Allegations

Media members and others around college football are weighing in on the major allegations against the Volunteers and former coach Jeremy Pruitt.

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago
Zinchenko-Gabriel-Jesus-Arsenal
Soccer

Zinchenko Follows Gabriel Jesus in Leaving Man City for Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko joins Arsenal on a $36 million move from the Premier League champion.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White presents a renovations plan for Neyland Stadium to the Board of Trustees on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the board's meeting at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Play
College Football

Tennessee AD Issues Statement on Notice of Allegations

The Volunteers athletic director said the allegations were expected as the program aims to remain transparent.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Anthony Davis (left), Russell Westbrook (middle), and LeBron James (right) on the Lakers bench.
Play
NBA

The Big Questions Facing LeBron James and the Lakers

Discussing Russell Westbrook’s future with the team, the possibility of landing Kyrie Irving and what small moves the team should make going forward.

By Chris Mannix1 hour ago