Rays’ Wander Franco Had $650k in Jewelry Stolen From Car

A 24-year-old man allegedly stole more than $650,000 worth of jewelry from Rays shortstop Wander Franco in June, while he was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham in Jacksonville.

According to police and court records obtained by ESPN, Franco’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan was sitting at a DoubleTree hotel parking lot. Inside of his car was a $60 safe that contained seven pieces of jewelry.

The alleged burglar, Kahlil Eugene Mathis, used a wrench to enter Franco’s car to remove the safe containing the jewelry around 3 a.m. on June 22. Per the report, the stolen jewelry included a $300,000 diamond-encrusted chain, a $200,000 rose gold chain with diamonds, a $70,000 gold pendant that included the spelling of “FRANCO 5,” a $44,000 Rolex watch, a $20,000 American League championship ring, a $20,000 Durham Bulls International League championship ring and “a $5,000 gold pendant of Jerry the mouse from the “Tom and Jerry” cartoon.”

Mathis allegedly sold two pieces of Franco’s jewelry at a pawn shop nearly 20 miles southwest of the Jacksonville hotel on June 23. However, on July 4, police arrested Mathis as they identified him via an Arizona driver’s license and a thumbprint from the pawn shop.

As of Friday, Franco’s chains and Rolex have not been recovered, per ESPN. Mathis’s court date is scheduled for Aug. 1 and is currently being held in jail on a $906,566 bond.

The alleged theft is part of a series of burglary and crime related issues linked to Mathis. Currently, he faces charges for nine separate incidents including four felony burglary charges. The 24-year-old has also been charged with 14 additional felonies stemming from “weapons, evidence tampering, resisting arrest, credit card fraud and drugs” as well as four misdemeanor charges that include assault, per ESPN’s report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Franco, who returned to the Rays on June 25, went back on the club’s injured list two weeks later when he broke his hamate bone in his right hand. Through 58 games this season, Franco is hitting .260 and has posted five home runs, 23 RBIs, 34 runs scored and five stolen bases.

As one of the more exciting young players in MLB, Franco entered the 2022 season after hitting .288 with seven home runs, 39 RBI and 53 runs scored in the 2021 regular season before hitting two homers, four RBI and five runs in four postseason games.