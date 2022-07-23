Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
The Los Angeles Rams, Shaquille O'Neal and Juan Soto on Today's SI Feed
The Los Angeles Rams, Shaquille O'Neal and Juan Soto on Today's SI Feed

Red Sox OF Duran Explains What Happened on Inside-the-Park Grand Slam

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had a tough night on Friday, as he lost a fly ball while playing centerfield that led to a Raimel Tapia inside-the-park grand slam.

Boston went on to lose 28-5 to the Blue Jays, a historic night for all the wrong reasons for the Red Sox.

After the game, Duran explained what happened on the play.

“I just lost it in the twilight,” he said, via Christopher Smith of MassLive. “It’s the most helpless feeling you could ever feel.”

As for why he didn’t hustle to get the ball when he noticed where it landed, Duran said left fielder Alex Verdugo was closer to the ball and he didn’t want to get in the way.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Dugie was right there already,” he said. “Obviously I should have taken a step or two. But he was already going to beat me to the ball so I just didn’t want to get in his way. What if I sprinted and collided with him or something like that? But next time I know to take one or two steps. But he was already going to beat me to the ball.”

It wasn’t the first time Duran or the Red Sox struggled finding the ball in the twilight, as the team has had defensive issues over the past few weeks, letting routine balls drop more than once. 

Watch the MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Tour de France Femmes Is a Women’s Sports Triumph Long in the Making

Breaking
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays

YOU MAY LIKE

Week 12 NFL DFS Ambush Alvin Kamara
NFL

Report: NFL Doesn’t Have Timeline for Kamara Discipline

The Saints running back was arrested on felony battery charges at a Las Vegas casino in February.

By Mike McDaniel27 minutes ago
Dolphins wide receiver Malcolm Perry warms up before a game.
NFL

Patriots’ Malcolm Perry Retiring From NFL

He reportedly plans on returning to his Navy service.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
sydney-mclaughlin-world-record
Olympics

The Inside Story of Sydney McLaughlin’s Breathtaking, World Record-Breaking Performance

The 22-year-old dropped her 400-meter hurdles time to a blazing 50.68 on Friday night at the world championships, a feat so remarkable that only track legends can put it into perspective.

By Greg Bishop2 hours ago
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim looks to his left.
Play
Extra Mustard

Steve Keim Takes Dig at A’s After Kyler Murray Contract

The A’s took Murray in the MLB draft before he ultimately decided on football.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Wesley Yates
Play
College Basketball

Yates’ Hot Hand Drawing More Interest From Coaches at Peach Jam

Memphis and Clemson are the latest two schools to jump in the mix for Yates.

By Jason Jordan3 hours ago
Athing Mu, of the United States, reacts to her win during the semifinal in the women's 800-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.
Olympics

Driven by Joy, Athing Mu Won’t Stop Running

The 20-year-old middle-distance phenom already has the world’s best time this year. Is a seemingly unbreakable world record next?

By Greg Bishop3 hours ago
Jul 15, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King (34) reacts during the eleventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Report: Yankees Reliever Michael King Fractures Elbow

The Yankees won their MLB-best 65th game on Friday night, but lost a key reliever to a potentially significant injury.

By Mike McDaniel11 hours ago
Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk holds his stick on his shoudlers during a stoppage in play.
NHL

Panthers Acquire Tkachuk From Flames for Huberdeau

Florida and Calgary pulled off a blockbuster trade Friday night.

By Daniel Chavkin12 hours ago