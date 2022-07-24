David Ortiz wasn’t the only member of his family to take the stage during his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. The former Red Sox slugger’s daughter, Alex Veda Ortiz, also featured prominently in the celebration by singing the national anthem ahead of her father’s ceremony.

The Boston Globe first reported earlier in the week that Veda Ortiz would do the honors before the induction and she did not disappoint. The 21-year-old, who will be a senior at the Berklee College of Music in Boston this fall, delivered a moving rendition of the anthem, making the moment doubly special for the Ortiz family.

Here’s a look at her full performance:

Ortiz said earlier in the week that it would be difficult to hold back tears while his daughter sang and while he spoke about his parents during his official speech. The 46-year-old ended up wearing large sunglasses while on stage Sunday but appeared to keep his emotions in check during the anthem.

This wasn’t the first time that Alex provided vocals for a signature moment of her father’s career. She previously sang the national anthem on Ortiz’s final opening day at Fenway Park in 2016.

“I’m so happy to have this opportunity,” Veda Ortiz said before the weekend’s ceremony in Cooperstown, per the Globe. “That’s the way our family works. If we have the ability to help each other, we do. There’s no shyness. To be there for my father means a lot to me.”

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Tour de France Femmes Is a Women’s Sports Triumph Long in the Making