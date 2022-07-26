Yankees Place Slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Injured List

The Yankees took care of some unfortunate housekeeping ahead of their eagerly awaited Subway Series against the Mets on Tuesday.

Slugging outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 24, with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon, the team announced. The club recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Stanton’s spot on the roster.

The moves come right before a two-game set between the Yankees and Mets, who both enter the series as first-place squads in their respective divisions for the first time.

Stanton went 1-for-2 with a home run in last Tuesday’s All-Star Game, but he’s 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts since. It’s the second trip to the IL this season for Stanton, who is batting .228/.309/.498 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs in 80 games.

Locastro is hitting .240/.321/.480 with two homers and four RBIs in 19 games for the Yankees this season.

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Ranking the QB Moves of the 2022 NFL Offseason