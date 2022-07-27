Diamondbacks top draft pick Druw Jones could miss the rest of his first professional season after suffering a shoulder injury in his first batting practice with the organization Monday, as first reported by The Athletic.

Jones sustained the injury just two days after finalizing an $8.19 million deal with the Diamondbacks, who selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 MLB draft earlier this month.

“He was just taking (batting practice) and took a regular round of BP and felt something in his shoulder on his second-to-last swing,” Arizona farm director Josh Barfield said, per the Arizona Republic.

Jones underwent an MRI and is scheduled to meet with a team physician on Wednesday, Barfield told the Arizona Republic. It remains unclear if he will require surgery at this time, but if he does, his availability for spring training next year could be in jeopardy.

The 18-year-old Jones, son of legendary Braves outfielder Andruw Jones, projects to be a potential five-tool centerfielder after wrapping up his time at Wesleyan High School in Georgia. While the injury may sideline him as he begins his professional career, it’s not expected to keep him off the field for too long.

“This is something that is not going to significantly impact his career,” Barfield said, per The Athletic. “But in the short term, you feel for the kid.”

