Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Diamondbacks’ Top Pick Druw Jones Could Miss Rest of Season

Diamondbacks top draft pick Druw Jones could miss the rest of his first professional season after suffering a shoulder injury in his first batting practice with the organization Monday, as first reported by The Athletic.

Jones sustained the injury just two days after finalizing an $8.19 million deal with the Diamondbacks, who selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 MLB draft earlier this month.

“He was just taking (batting practice) and took a regular round of BP and felt something in his shoulder on his second-to-last swing,” Arizona farm director Josh Barfield said, per the Arizona Republic.

Jones underwent an MRI and is scheduled to meet with a team physician on Wednesday, Barfield told the Arizona Republic. It remains unclear if he will require surgery at this time, but if he does, his availability for spring training next year could be in jeopardy.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 18-year-old Jones, son of legendary Braves outfielder Andruw Jones, projects to be a potential five-tool centerfielder after wrapping up his time at Wesleyan High School in Georgia. While the injury may sideline him as he begins his professional career, it’s not expected to keep him off the field for too long.

“This is something that is not going to significantly impact his career,” Barfield said, per The Athletic. “But in the short term, you feel for the kid.”

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Ranking the Best QB Moves of the 2022 NFL Offseason 

Breaking
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

YOU MAY LIKE

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
NFL

Vikings GM Gives ‘Frank’ Assessment of Kirk Cousins

He said Kirk Cousins is a “good quarterback” but addressed his nervousness at the position.

By Joseph Salvador3 minutes ago
ZZ Clark holding a basketball
Play
College Basketball

Overtime Elite Signs Elite Prep Prospects ZZ Clark, Tyler Bey

Clark, an Illinois commit, and Bey add to an impressive list of top prospects OTE has picked up this week.

By Jason Jordan7 minutes ago
Las Vegas Aces’ Chelsea Gray shoots during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.
WNBA

Aces Defense Shows Up Against Sky in Commissioner’s Cup Victory

In what could be a potential WNBA finals preview, Las Vegas set the tone early with a strong defensive outing.

By Wilton Jackson15 minutes ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff18 minutes ago
Candace Parker poses along with others for NIL partnership with Adidas.
College

Candace Parker to Lead Mentorship Program With Adidas NIL Athletes

The class of 15 women athletes will be brand ambassadors as a part of the company’s “impossible is nothing” campaign.

By Elizabeth Swinton25 minutes ago
mcgregor-mayweather-rematch.jpg
Boxing

UFC’s Dana White Slams Report Teasing Mayweather-McGregor Rematch

The UFC president emphatically disputes the report that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are “very close” to an agreement.

By Thomas Neumann31 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic playing at the U.S. Open.
Tennis

Breaking Down the Novak Djokovic-U.S. Open Situation

In Jon Wertheim’s latest mailbag, he looks at the recent changes in Naomi Osaka’s camp, ranks the majors by prestige and explores ways to tweak the Laver Cup.

By Jon Wertheim47 minutes ago
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football 2022 Draft Strategies: First Five Picks Drafting 4-5-6

Find out how to proceed through the early rounds of your fantasy football draft when picking from slots 4-6.

By Kyle Wood and Matt De Lima50 minutes ago