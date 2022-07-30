Yankees star Aaron Judge continued his hot home run streak on Saturday vs. the Royals as he hit his 42nd homer of the season. He’s now hit 12 home runs in the last 14 games.

Judge is having quite the performance against the Royals in this series, too. On Friday night, the 6’7” player hit two home runs including a grand slam.

On top of this, Saturday’s home run brought Judge’s career total to 200, making him the second fastest player in MLB history to reach this milestone. It took the 30-year-old outfielder 671 games to reach 200 homers, while it took former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard 658 games.

To add to his record-breaking performance on Saturday, Judge also became the first player in Yankees history to reach 42 home runs before the month of August. He surpassed Babe Ruth, who hit 41 home runs before August back in 1928.

The Yankees record for most home runs in a single season is held by Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs in 1961. In order to match that, Judge would need to hit 13 more home runs in the final 60 games of the season. So, this feat is definitely possible.

The Yankees continue to lead the American League with a 68–33 record. Judge leads MLB in home runs, runs (84), RBI (89) and total bases (250).

