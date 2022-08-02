Skip to main content
Yankees, Cardinals Make Jordan Montgomery, Harrison Bader Trade, per Report

The Yankees sent pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals in return for center fielder Harrison Bader on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

This will be the first time both players have been on the move, as both have played the entirety of their MLB careers with one club.

Bader is currently on the injured list with plantar fasciitis, which is an inflamed tissue in his heel. He was put on the IL back on June 27. The 28-year-old remains out for several weeks with a walking boot on and is expected to return before the end of the season, the Cardinals said. 

Through 72 games this season, Bader is slashing .256/.303/.370. He has 21 RBIs and five home runs on 63 hits.

On the other side of the deal, Montgomery leaves after spending six years with the Yankees.

Montgomery has a 3.94 career ERA and sits at 3.69 this season through 21 starts. In 114.2 innings pitched in 2022, he’s allowed 103 hits, 48 runs and 15 home runs.

