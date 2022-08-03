Christian Vazquez Posts Emotional Farewell to Red Sox, Fans

Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline saw some major movement around the sport, and the Red Sox were among the more active teams. While they didn’t truly plant their flag in the ground as a buyer or seller, they did ship out one major piece: catcher Christian Vázquez.

Vázquez was dealt to the Astros as the two teams face off in Houston, making for a particularly awkward situation for the 31-year-old. On Tuesday, after the news became official, he posted his thoughts to Instagram, looking back on his time with the Red Sox, the only team he has played for thus far in his MLB career. He used an image of his 2018 World Series ring to lead off the photo gallery he included.

“My extended family. There are a lot of mixed feelings as I am writing this,” Vázquez said. “It has been a 15 years that we have spent together. Starting back in 2008 when I was drafted by the Red Sox and I left home at 17. Going through the minors and finally making it to the big show in 2014, with all of you behind me. Then in 2015 getting Tommy John and healing from that. To 2018, the great season, when I and you became WORLD CHAMPIONS. Red Sox Nation has been with me all the way. You have seen me grow up as a person and as a player.”

“The coaches, clubhouse staff, trainers, and teammates who became my family during my time in all of the Red Sox teams, I am forever grateful, for you helped me when I was away from my family and I felt supported by you,” he continued. “It is true that Red Sox Nation is one of the best fan base in baseball and in the WORLD! Your energy at Fenway, and even on the road, cannot be replicated, and I will hear your cheers in my heart forever. I hope to one day come back to you again, even if I have a different uniform on my back. My family and I will always miss you. Boston will always have a place in my heart, and this is me leaving a piece of it with you.”



He added a quick note for the Astros and his new team’s fans, saying that he looks forward to “taking it all the way.” Houston is a serious World Series threat at 67–38, the second-best record in the American League.

In 85 games this year (with one at-bat with the Astros so far), Vázquez is hitting .281/.326/.757 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs. He adds another dangerous bat to an Astros lineup full of them and should serve as an upgrade over Martin Maldonado behind the plate.

