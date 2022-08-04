Cardinals, Cubs to Play Two-Game Series in London in 2023

Major League Baseball is returning to Great Britain.

The Cardinals and Cubs will take their storied rivalry overseas for a two-game series in London on June 24 and 25, 2023, MLB announced Thursday.

The series capitalizes on the success of the wildly successful high-scoring London Series between the Red Sox and Yankees in 2019. New York won those games by scores of 17-13 and 12-8. Both games drew crowds in excess of 59,000 at London Stadium, a venue originally constructed for the 2012 Olympics.

The 2023 games also will be played at London Stadium.

The Cardinals and Cubs were slated to play a two-game series in London on June 13 and 14, 2020, but those contests were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB previously has held regular-season games in Mexico, Japan and Puerto Rico. Spring training games have been held abroad in Australia and China.

