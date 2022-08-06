White Sox starter Dylan Cease has been among the best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball this season, but what he’s accomplished in his last 13 outings hasn’t been seen in over a century.

Following a six-inning stint against the Rangers in which he allowed just one earned run, Cease broke a tie with Mets ace Jacob deGrom for the longest streak of starts allowing one or fewer earned runs since earned runs became official in 1913, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The Chicago right-hander extended his stretch to 13 consecutive starts with Friday’s performance, while deGrom only reached 12 such outings during the 2021 campaign.

Cease has not allowed more than one earned run in a start since May 24, when the Red Sox blasted him for seven runs in three innings of work. Since then, the 26-year-old has yielded just five earned runs and 10 unearned runs, resulting in the historic streak.

This season, his fourth with the White Sox, has marked somewhat of a breakout year for Cease. After Friday’s outing, his ERA dropped to 1.98, which he’s coupled with 166 strikeouts over the course of his 22 starts during the ’22 campaign.

Cease, a 2015 sixth-round draft pick, began his career within the Cubs organization. He was traded to the crosstown White Sox in 2017 before making his MLB debut two years later.

Provided he’s able to maintain his spot in the rotation, Cease will look to extend his record streak next Wednesday against the Royals.

