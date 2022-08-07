White Sox SS Tim Anderson Has Suspension Reduced to Two Games

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has had a three-game suspension reduced to two games on appeal, the team announced Sunday.

Anderson was suspended by MLB for contact with umpire Nick Mahrley during a game against the Athletics on July 29. Anderson will begin serving the suspension Sunday, as the White Sox complete a four-game series against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Chicago has an off day Monday and begins a four-game series against the Royals with a doubleheader in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Anderson is hitting .301/.339/.395 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 79 games this season, but he’s 0-for-13 in the first three games of the current series at Texas.

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Direction of College Athletics Hangs in the Balance. Here’s How.