The Yankees will be without Matt Carpenter for the foreseeable future after the veteran slugger sustained a left foot fracture against the Mariners, the team announced Monday night.

Carpenter, who has been in the midst of a resurgent season in his first year with New York, sustained the injury in the first inning after fouling a 88-mph slider from Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert off of his left foot.

The 12-year veteran immediately appeared to be in noticeable pain as he hobbled around home plate. Carpenter eventually continued his at-bat, which ended in a strikeout on the next pitch, before exiting the game.

The devastating injury derails what has been an exceptional season for Carpenter, a three-time All-Star with the Cardinals, after a trying last few seasons. In 127 at-bats, the 36-year-old is batting .307 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI.

With Carpenter’s bat out of the lineup, the slumping Yankees will now have to address the void in the lineup while looking to get back on track. At 70–39, the club still reigns supreme above the AL East, but has fallen below the Dodgers (75–33) and Mets (71–39) for the best record in the league after losing six of their last 10 games.

