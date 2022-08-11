Braves Rookie Vaughn Grissom Blasts Home Run for First MLB Hit

The Braves called up one of their top prospects, Vaughn Grissom, Wednesday to try and fill the hole at second base while Ozzie Albies is injured. And in his major league debut, Grissom began his career with a bang.

With a man on base in the seventh inning, Grissom hit a ball over the Green Monster for his first hit and first home run in Major League Baseball.

The Braves drafted Grissom out of high school in the 11th round of the 2019 draft, and he has risen to become arguably the team’s top prospect. While primarily a shortstop, he will play second base for the team since Dansby Swanson mans shortstop.

Despite Grissom not playing a game above Double-A in his career, Atlanta made the decision to promote him all the way to the majors Wednesday.

The Braves are very comfortable having their top prospects skip Triple-A, as they did the same thing with Michael Harris II this year. Harris has cemented himself as the team’s every day centerfielder, entering Wednesday night with an .808 OPS and 10 homers in 64 games.

More MLB Coverage: