Mets Prospect Brett Baty Bashes Home Run in First MLB At-Bat

It took Brett Baty just over three years to go from being a first-round pick to his MLB debut. It took one at-bat to make his mark for the Mets.

Baty homered in the second inning of Wednesday’s game against the Braves, driving in two runs in his first career plate appearance. Baty was called up from Triple A on Tuesday in the midst of a stand-out minor-league season, in which he was batting .315/.410/.533 with 19 home runs across Double and Triple A.



Making the night even more special? The fact that his family was on hand to see it.

Baty was the No. 12 overall pick in 2019 out of Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas. He was a consensus Top 100 prospect coming into this season, and was the organization’s representative for the Futures Game in 2021.

Baty’s arrival to Queens comes as a result of the Mets needing infield depth. Both Eduardo Escobar and Luis Guillorme are currently on the injured list, giving the young and talented Baty the opportunity to carve out a role for himself on a first-place team.

However long his first big-league stint lasts, Baty is sure not to forget his first at-bat for quite some time.

