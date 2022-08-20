Tony La Russa Defends Latest Baffling Intentional Walk Decision

For the second time this season, White Sox manager Tony La Russa felt the need to defend himself after ordering up an intentional walk on a 1–2 count.

In Friday’s 5–2 loss to the Guardians, La Russa opted to intentionally walk Guardians rookie Oscar González with runners on second and third and left-hander Jake Diekman on the mound. At the time, there were two outs in the inning and González was trailing in the at-bat, 1–2.

The head-scratching decision led to questions after the game, but the White Sox skipper adamantly defended the move.

“We’ve been through this before, the most ridiculous thing in this season has been the 1–2 walk,” La Russa said Friday, per the Chicago Sun Times. “I mean that’s the most ridiculous. That’s what I say.”

The Hall of Fame manager generated a firestorm earlier in the season when he called to intentionally walk Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner on a 1–2 count during a game in June. Right after Turner made his way to first, Max Muncy homered, forcing La Russa to answer why he opted to make the decision during a favorable count for his team.

On Friday, Cleveland infielder Owen Miller flied out to end the seventh inning, so La Russa’s unconventional move didn’t put Chicago into a further hole. The White Sox had already yielded four runs earlier in the frame, falling behind 5–2 in what would turn out to be the final score.

But, La Russa made sure to remind curious reporters what the outcome of the intentional walk was this time around.

“Did we get the guy out? Yeah, so it worked,” La Russa said, per the Chicago Sun Times.

Friday’s loss dropped the White Sox to 61–59 on the season, 3.5 games behind the Guardians in the AL Central.

