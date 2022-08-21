Evidently, a number retirement isn’t enough to stop Yankees fans from booing team management in the midst of a tough stretch in the field.

Paul O’Neil, the former right fielder who won four World Series with New York, was being honored at Yankee Stadium Sunday but things took a bit of an ugly turn when it came time for him to be presented with his framed replica of a Monument Park plaque and pinstriped No. 21 that was retired.

The team’s managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner presented him with the frame and as soon as his name was mentioned, Yankee Stadium let him have it.

Fans also booed when Steinbrenner mentioned Brian Cashman, the team’s general manager, when addressing the crowd.

The frustration stems from the team’s struggles in the second half of the season. The Yankees have just five wins in their last 19 games and fans have become restless. The team was considered a World Series favorite sitting on top of the AL for most of the season but after Sunday’s win against the Blue Jays, they’re now 74–48 and 3.5 games behind the Astros.

