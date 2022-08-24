Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

Mayah Zamora, a 10-year-old who was critically injured in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Astros’ game against the Twins on Tuesday night.

Zamora spent more than 60 days in the hospital and underwent more than 20 surgeries after suffering gunshot wounds to her hands, arms, chest and back. Thankful to be alive following her release from the hospital last month, Zamora returned home to learn that the shooting suspect had lived only blocks from her home. Because of that, she did not feel comfortable at her home.

As Twins shortstop Carlos Correa made his first appearance in Houston since signing with Minnesota as a free agent in March, he tapped his charitable foundation to assist in providing Zamora’s family with a grant for a different housing option.

"I could never begin to imagine everything she has gone through, and we feel that this is one thing we could do to try to alleviate some of her pain,” Correa said, per KTRK-TV in Houston. “I'm thankful to both teams for being a part of this effort.”

The Correa Family Foundation plans to build the 10-year-old a new, well-furnished home in a place of her desire. Zamora was also named the CFF’s August Hero of the Month and attended batting practice before Tuesday’s game.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed during the shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24.