MLB to Vote on Rule Changes That Could Change Game Pace, per Reports

Major League Baseball’s competition committee is set to vote on a series of rule changes on Friday that would take effect for the 2023 season. The rules are aimed at increasing the pace of the game and creating more activity on the field, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

The proposed new rules include a pitch clock, changes to the shift and increasing the size of the bases. Here’s a full breakdown of what is on the table, per ESPN:

Pitch clock: A 15-second pitch clock with bases empty, and a 20-second pitch clock with base runners. Pitchers who violate the clock will be issued a ball.

Similarly, batters must be in the box and “engaged” with at least eight seconds left on the pitch clock. Hitters are permitted one timeout per at-bat. Batters who violate the clock will be issued a strike.

Pickoff attempts: Pitchers will be permitted two disengagements from the rubber per plate appearance.

Shift restrictions: There must be two infielders on either side of second base. Additionally, all four infielders must be positioned on the dirt, or inner grass. Infielders can not position themselves on the outfield grass before a pitch is thrown.

Bases will increase from 15 square inches to 18.

The league has been experimenting with pitch clocks in the minor leagues, and average game times have dramatically reduced. Shift restrictions have also been tested at the minor-league level. The rule proposals listed above are expected to be approved, per Rogers.

